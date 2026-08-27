Why Nepal Matters To India: The Geography, Rivers And Security Ties That Bind Them

Nepal’s rivers and Himalayan geography have a direct bearing on flooding, water management and disaster response in India.
The open border and Nepal’s strategic location between India and China make the country important to India’s security interests.
Shared religions, pilgrimage routes, tourism and close people-to-people ties give India significant cultural and social links with Nepal.
The devastating flash floods that swept through Nepal’s central and border districts this week have once again highlighted how closely the two Himalayan neighbours are connected. From rivers that flow across their borders to an open frontier through which people, goods and culture move freely, developments in Nepal can have an immediate impact on India. The relationship is shaped not only by geography and security, but also by centuries-old religious, cultural and people-to-people ties.
A geography India cannot ignore
India and Nepal share a roughly 1,770-km border across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim. The Himalayan terrain makes Nepal particularly important to India’s northern security, while the open border allows citizens of both countries to move between them without passports or visas under the bilateral arrangement. India describes Nepal as a priority partner under its “Neighbourhood First” policy.
The geographical relationship extends far beyond the border. Several major rivers originating in or passing through Nepal eventually enter the Indian plains, including the Kosi, Gandak and Mahakali. This makes water management a shared concern. Floods, landslides and other disasters in the Himalayan region can have consequences downstream in India, while decisions on dams, embankments and river management require coordination between the two countries.
India and Nepal have established bilateral mechanisms specifically for water resources, flood management and inundation. These include joint committees dealing with the Kosi and Gandak river systems and a Joint Committee on Inundation and Flood Management.
Why the rivers matter
The rivers are simultaneously a source of risk and opportunity. Nepal has enormous hydropower potential, while India is a major nearby market for electricity. The two countries have therefore increasingly linked water cooperation with energy cooperation. India has supported transmission infrastructure and cross-border electricity trade, while Nepal has begun exporting surplus power to India. A 2024 Indian government report said the two sides had agreed to work towards increasing Nepal’s power exports to India to 10,000 MW over 10 years.
But the same interconnected river systems can magnify the impact of extreme weather. A flood in Nepal does not necessarily remain a Nepalese problem. Water flowing downstream can threaten communities and infrastructure in India’s Himalayan and Gangetic states, making timely information-sharing and disaster preparedness a matter of mutual interest.
An open border with security implications
The open India-Nepal border is one of the most distinctive features of the relationship. It facilitates trade, employment, tourism and family connections, but also creates security challenges. India and Nepal cooperate on border management, with mechanisms involving Indian security agencies and Nepal’s Armed Police Force.
The security relationship also has a military dimension. India assists the Nepal Army with training and equipment, while the two militaries conduct joint exercises and cooperate during disasters. For India, stability in Nepal matters because the Himalayan country sits between the Indian heartland and the Tibetan region of China.
The power of shared culture
Yet the relationship cannot be explained through security alone. India and Nepal share deep religious and civilisational connections. Hindu and Buddhist pilgrimage routes cross the modern political boundary, with places such as Pashupatinath in Kathmandu and Janakpur in Nepal holding significance for Indians, while Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and Varanasi attract Nepali pilgrims and visitors.
Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautama Buddha, is another important link. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2022 visit to Lumbini underscored the cultural dimension of bilateral ties, alongside cooperation in education and heritage. India has also supported cultural and educational initiatives in Nepal, including academic chairs and infrastructure projects.
Tourism reinforces these links: Indian visitors account for a substantial share of Nepal’s tourists, while millions of Nepalis live and work in India. These everyday connections form a powerful layer of goodwill that formal diplomacy cannot easily replicate.
Why it matters now
The Nepal floods show why India’s relationship with Nepal is simultaneously about geography, security, disaster response and soft power. When a disaster strikes across the Himalayas, the consequences can quickly cross the border — just as people, rivers, pilgrims and economic interests have done for generations. For India, maintaining a stable, resilient and friendly Nepal is therefore not simply a diplomatic priority; it is closely tied to the safety, security and prosperity of its own northern states.