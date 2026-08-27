Pro-Israel Democrats Get Key US House Foreign Affairs Committee Roles Amid Party Rift

Jared Moskowitz, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Wesley Bell have secured key House Foreign Affairs Committee roles.
The appointments come as Democratic voters increasingly debate US military aid and support for Israel.
Moskowitz could lead the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee if Democrats regain the House.
Three pro-Israel Democratic lawmakers have secured influential positions on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, prompting criticism from within the party as Democratic voters become increasingly divided over US support for Israel.
Representatives Jared Moskowitz and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida and Wesley Bell of Missouri were selected for positions on key Foreign Affairs Committee subcommittees on Tuesday. The appointments come at a fractious time for Democrats, with attitudes towards Israel shifting among US voters, particularly on the political left, and the party preparing for November’s midterm elections.
Moskowitz was named the top Democrat on the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee (MENA), replacing fellow Democratic Representative Brad Sherman of California. The position will give Moskowitz a role in shaping US policy discussions on the region.
Wasserman Schultz was appointed to the subcommittee responsible for oversight and intelligence, while Bell was given a seat on the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee.
All three lawmakers recently won Democratic primaries against progressive challengers who had targeted their support for Israel. Their appointments have nevertheless drawn criticism from Democrats who argue that the party leadership is failing to reflect changing views among its voters.
Democratic voters increasingly critical of Israel
The dispute over the committee appointments comes amid a broader shift in US public opinion on Israel, particularly on the political left, since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.
A March poll by the Pew Research Center found that 60 per cent of US adults had an unfavourable view of Israel, compared with 42 per cent in 2022.
A CNN-SSRS survey conducted last month also found that 54 per cent of respondents would be open to supporting candidates who favoured cutting aid to Israel. Among Democratic-leaning voters, that figure rose to 70 per cent.
According to Al Jazeera, critics of the appointments have cited those figures as evidence that Democratic leadership is out of step with the views of a significant section of the party’s electorate.
The disagreement has become more visible during the current midterm election season, with Democratic candidates divided over what, if any, support the US should provide Israel following its military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon.
The issue also comes amid the ongoing war involving the United States and Iran. In February, the United States partnered with Israel to attack Iran.
One Democratic lawmaker critical of Israel, Representative Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, was named to the Africa Subcommittee.
Tlaib criticises committee selections
Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, the first Palestinian American elected to the US Congress, has criticised the appointments and specifically objected to Moskowitz’s position.
“A supermajority of Democratic voters have made it clear they want to end U.S. support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza and Trump’s assault on Iran,” Tlaib, the first Palestinian American elected to the US Congress, said in a statement to Al Jazeera.
Tlaib also pointed to statements by Moskowitz backing Trump’s war effort against Iran.
“By elevating a genocide denier who has said he is ‘to the right’ of JD Vance on the war on Iran, Democratic leadership is once again ignoring the base of our party who want the funding of the genocide to end,” Tlaib said.
The criticism has extended beyond Congress. Ben Rhodes, who served as deputy national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, described Tuesday’s selections as a “giant f*** you from Democratic leadership to Democratic voters”.
“Dems are counting on people not noticing how they approach governing,” Rhodes wrote on social media. “Appointments on HFAC are a signal of what the party cares about and the disregard for war crimes and voter concerns could not be clearer.”
Rhodes said the decisions could leave voters feeling that their views had been “completely ignored”.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim advocacy group in the US, also expressed concern over the appointments.
“Elevating these vocal supporters of funding the Israeli government’s ongoing crimes to the House Foreign Affairs Committee indicates that key House leaders intend to openly defy the will of the American people, including Democrats,” CAIR’s national deputy director, Edward Ahmed Mitchell, said in a statement.
House Democrats defend appointments
Despite the backlash, senior House Democrats have defended the selections.
Representative Gregory Meeks of New York was among the Democrats involved in making the appointments. In a social media post, he said he looked forward to “working closely” with the new committee members.
“Their experience, commitment, and expertise will strengthen our work and help guide the committee as it addresses urgent challenges in national security and diplomacy,” Meeks, a vocal supporter of Israel, added.
Meeks and Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the House, did not respond to Al Jazeera’s requests for comment.
Al Jazeera reported that the dispute comes as several candidates critical of Israel have made gains in Democratic primaries this year. Among them is Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, who defeated a pro-Israel rival.
The developments have added to disagreements among Democrats over the party’s position on Israel as the midterm elections approach.
Moskowitz could gain a bigger role if Democrats win
The current balance of power in the House could determine how influential the appointments become.
Republicans hold a narrow majority in the chamber, allowing them to select chairs of the House’s standing committees. That could change after the November midterm elections if Democrats regain control of the House.
If that happens, Moskowitz could become chair of the MENA Subcommittee.
Moskowitz has consistently opposed placing conditions or restrictions on US military aid to Israel. Following his appointment, he outlined his priorities for the committee role.
“I’ll work to strengthen America’s relationships with Israel and our Gulf allies, expand regional peace, advance American diplomacy, and ensure our foreign policy is grounded in strength, security, and reality,” Moskowitz wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.
“I’m ready to get to work.”