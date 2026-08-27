India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Indian Bowlers Face Race Against Rain To Wrap Up SL Innings

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Catch all the live updates and ball-by-ball action from the IND vs SL second Test on Thursday, August 27, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Cinnamon Gardens, Colombo

India's captain Shubman Gill and Saransh Jain look at the pitch during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka

India's captain Shubman Gill and Saransh Jain look at the pitch during day three of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka resume at 229/6, holding a slender 16-run lead after being forced to follow on. Sonal Dinusha is unbeaten on 7, while Keshara Nuwantha is not out on 3, with the hosts having just four wickets remaining. Pasindu Sooriyabandara’s fighting 92 and Kamindu Mendis’ 55 helped Sri Lanka erase the first-innings deficit and give themselves a lead, but India hit back strongly in the final session, picking up three crucial wickets before heavy rain brought Day 4 to an early close. India will now look to clean up the Sri Lankan tail quickly and give themselves enough time to chase down the target and seal the Test. With the weather expected to remain a factor, every session could be crucial. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action, updates and key moments from Day 5.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Aug 2026, 08:41:48 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: What Happened Yesterday? India enforced the follow-on after bowling Sri Lanka out for 290, but the hosts showed much better fight in their second innings. Pasindu Sooriyabandara fell for 92 after a crucial stand with Kamindu Mendis, who made 55, before India struck late to leave Sri Lanka at 229/6. Rain then brought an early end to the day, with Sri Lanka holding a slender 16-run lead. India need just four wickets on Day 5 to wrap up the Test and complete the series win.

27 Aug 2026, 08:08:52 am IST India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Live Streaming! The 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The live action of Day 5 will begin at 09:45 AM IST.