India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Indian Bowlers Face Race Against Rain To Wrap Up SL Innings

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: What Happened Yesterday?
India enforced the follow-on after bowling Sri Lanka out for 290, but the hosts showed much better fight in their second innings. Pasindu Sooriyabandara fell for 92 after a crucial stand with Kamindu Mendis, who made 55, before India struck late to leave Sri Lanka at 229/6. Rain then brought an early end to the day, with Sri Lanka holding a slender 16-run lead. India need just four wickets on Day 5 to wrap up the Test and complete the series win.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Live Streaming!
The 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The live action of Day 5 will begin at 09:45 AM IST.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Good Morning!
Hello, we’re back with another live blog for the fifth and final day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka will resume with four wickets in hand and a 16-run lead, while India will be eager to wrap up the innings quickly and push for victory. Stay tuned for all the live updates, key moments and action from Day 5!