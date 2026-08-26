Bihar On High Alert After Nepal Flash Floods Take More Than 20 Lives: Here’s Why

Bihar has been placed on high alert after flash floods in Nepal raised concerns over a possible surge in Gandak River water levels.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary directed officials to monitor the situation, while disaster response teams were put on standby.
Authorities opened all 36 gates of the Valmikinagar Barrage as a precaution and began preparing evacuation measures.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has directed officials to remain on high alert after flash floods in Nepal triggered concerns over a possible rise in the water level of the Gandak River system in the state.
“A high-level team has been constituted. The Chief Secretary and the DGP are monitoring this, and I am also holding a meeting immediately. If necessary, I will go there myself,” Choudhary told reporters.
The Bihar government has stepped up preparations after a glacial lake outburst and flash floods in Nepal’s Bhotekoshi River caused a sudden increase in water flow in the river system that feeds into the Gandak. Officials have warned that the surge could lead to a rapid rise in discharge levels downstream.
What Happened In Nepal?
A flash flood struck parts of central Nepal bordering Tibet on Wednesday after a glacial lake outburst, causing a sudden surge in the Bhotekoshi River.
The flood reportedly caused widespread damage in affected areas, killing more than 20 people and damaging infrastructure, including hydropower projects.
The increased flow entered the Trishuli river basin, which is connected to the Gandak river system. Officials warned that the additional water could cause an unexpected rise in the Gandak’s discharge levels after entering Bihar.
Why Is Bihar On Alert?
The Gandak River enters Bihar after flowing through Nepal, making areas along its course vulnerable to sudden changes in water levels.
Following the flash floods, Bihar authorities opened all 36 gates of the Valmikinagar Barrage as a precautionary measure.
“A technical team led by a superintending engineer has also been sent to the barrage from the department headquarters to monitor the situation,” an official told The Indian Express.
At noon, the discharge at the Gandak Barrage in Valmikinagar was recorded at 86,000 cusecs and was showing a rising trend, officials said. The river level at Nepal’s Devghat gauge was recorded at 4.77 metres, below the danger mark of 9 metres and the warning level of 7.30 metres.
Officials said any rise at Devghat could take around 3.5 hours to reach the Gandak Barrage.
Which Areas Are Being Monitored?
The Bihar government has increased vigilance in districts located along the Gandak river and other vulnerable areas.
Special monitoring has been ordered in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali. Sitamarhi and Sheohar have also been identified among vulnerable districts.
District administrations have been instructed to monitor river levels, embankments, bridges, low-lying areas and other sensitive locations while alerting residents when required.
The government has also asked officials to keep evacuation plans, boats, shelters and community kitchens ready.
Rescue Teams Put On Standby
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are being deployed in areas that could be affected.
The Disaster Management Department said an NDRF team would be sent to Gopalganj, while another would remain on standby in Muzaffarpur. Arrangements are also being made for deployment of an NDRF team in Bettiah.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has also assured additional quick response team support if needed.
The Central Flood Control Cell at Sinchai Bhawan in Patna has been activated round the clock. Officials said people can report flood-related emergencies, including embankment seepage, erosion or damage, on the toll-free number 1800-345-6145.
Government Advises Caution, Not Panic
The Bihar administration has urged residents to remain alert and follow official advisories while avoiding rumours.
“The public should not panic, but exercise utmost caution. People living on the banks of the Gandak River and in low-lying areas should not go near the river unnecessarily. Ignore any rumours and rely only on official information issued by the administration,” the Disaster Management Department said in an advisory.
The state government said it would continue monitoring the situation and deploy additional resources if required.