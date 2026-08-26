Why Japan Is Looking For A New Channel To China After Taiwan Tensions

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Outlook News Desk
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A cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers is seeking to improve strained ties with China, with Beijing saying politicians from both Japan's ruling and opposition parties want to help put relations back on track.

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Photo: X@takaichi_sanae
Summary of this article

  • A cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers is seeking to keep political dialogue with China open

  • Beijing has linked the current strain in relations to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan

  • The initiative signals an effort to maintain communication, but does not yet indicate a broader diplomatic thaw

A cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers is engaging with China as Beijing says politicians from both Japan's ruling and opposition parties are concerned about the state of bilateral ties and want to help put relations back on the "right track."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing had noted the concerns among Japanese politicians and urged Tokyo's leadership to take them seriously. He called on Japan to create conditions for normal exchanges through "concrete actions."

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Taiwan Spat

The initiative comes amid strained China-Japan relations following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan, which Beijing has described as the "root cause" of the current difficulties in bilateral ties.

Beijing has called on Japan to abide by the four political documents between the two countries, retract what it calls Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan and take concrete steps to protect the political foundation of bilateral relations.

 Japan's Foreign Ministry maintains a broad framework for dialogue and engagement with China despite continuing differences between the two countries.

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A Possible Thaw?

The lawmakers' initiative could provide another channel for political dialogue, but it does not yet amount to a broader diplomatic reset.

Beijing continues to link improved relations to changes in Tokyo's position on Taiwan, while Japan maintains its engagement framework with China. The initiative therefore points to an effort to keep communication open rather than evidence of a broader diplomatic thaw or resolution of the underlying dispute.

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