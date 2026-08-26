Nepal PM Balen Shah Calls For Unity After Floods Kills Over 90 People; 77 Kailash Pilgrims Among Missing

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah urged citizens to remain united after flash floods killed at least 95 people and left hundreds missing.
Shah said the government would oversee rescue, medical aid, food and shelter arrangements for affected communities.
At least 77 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims from one group were reported missing after the floods near the Nepal-Tibet border.
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday called for unity after devastating flash floods hit parts of the Himalayan nation, killing at least 95 people and leaving hundreds missing.
In his first public statement after the disaster, Shah said the government would take full responsibility for rescue operations, medical assistance, food supplies and shelter arrangements for those affected.
“Please be patient. The government takes full responsibility for your rescue, treatment, food and shelter. In times of such a disaster, we all need to stand together,” Shah said in a Facebook post.
The flash floods affected areas in Rasuwa district near the Nepal-Tibet border, causing severe damage along the Bhote Koshi River and disrupting roads and other infrastructure.
“These times are very sensitive. Our first priority should be to save the lives of the injured, search for the missing, and provide security to the affected people,” Shah said.
He said 100 hospital beds had been allocated at Bir Hospital and the National Trauma Center in Kathmandu to provide free treatment to injured victims. He added that other major hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley were also prepared to receive patients.
“The government has deployed medical teams in the affected areas to rescue the injured and provide first aid... Nepal Scouts, World Health Organization and other bodies have sent doctors, rescue workers, and health supplies to the flood-hit areas,” Shah said.
The Prime Minister also directed authorities to ensure immediate availability of food, clean drinking water, medicines and temporary accommodation for affected families. He said damaged roads, bridges, electricity networks and water supply infrastructure would be rebuilt on priority, while displaced families would be moved to safer locations.
“I want to assure you that you are not alone in these difficult times. The state is with you with all its resources. Please be patient. In such a crisis, we all should be united,” Shah said.
Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims Among Those Missing
The floods have also affected travellers returning from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, with several pilgrims reported missing near the Nepal-Tibet border.
Spiritual leader Sadhguru said at least 77 members of one of his Kailash pilgrimage groups were unaccounted for after the flash flood struck near Gyirong in Tibet-China.
In a post on X, Sadhguru said the group was at an immigration office when the flood hit.
“A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet-China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it. While on their way back, they were at the immigration office when the flood occurred and the building and much of the town seems to have been flooded,” he wrote.
“All of us, including the volunteers and support teams are deeply anguished and are doing our utmost to assist in the rescue. There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office,” Sadhguru said.
According to him, 495 people from 21 groups had already returned safely, while 743 remained in Tibet, 148 were in Nepal, 77 were at the immigration centre and three volunteers were in Timure, Nepal.
The Nepal Tourism Board said 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens, were reported missing following the floods in Rasuwa.
Among those reported missing were 105 Indian tourists and 37 non-resident Indians (NRIs). Travellers from countries including the US, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands were also among those affected.