Nepal Flash Flood: Bihar, UP On High Alert As Gandak Water Levels Rise

A deadly flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district has prompted Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to intensify flood preparedness.
Bihar has activated high-level monitoring of the Gandak, while UP has alerted Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts.
At least eight people have died in Nepal, with several others reported missing.
Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have stepped up flood preparedness after a sudden flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district raised fears of a surge in water levels in rivers flowing into India. The flooding in northern Nepal has left at least eight people dead and several others, including Indian nationals, missing, while authorities in both states have issued advisories for residents living along riverbanks.
Bihar Activates High-Level Monitoring
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said a high-level committee has been constituted to monitor the evolving situation as water from Nepal flows downstream into the Gandak River.
“A high-level team has been constituted. The Chief Secretary and the DGP are monitoring this, and I am also holding a meeting immediately. If necessary, I will go there myself,” Choudhary told reporters.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Bihar Chief Minister to review the state's preparedness.
The Bihar Disaster Management Department said the situation was being closely monitored because of the flash flood in the upper catchment area of the Gandak River in Nepal and the possibility of a sudden rise in water flow.
The state government advised people living along the Gandak River and in low-lying areas to avoid going near the river unnecessarily, follow official instructions and ignore rumours.
Uttar Pradesh Alerts Border Districts
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the administrations of Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts had been instructed to remain fully alert in view of rising water levels in the Gandak and Narayani rivers.
“In view of the rising water levels in the Gandak and Narayani rivers and the possibility of flooding in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts due to its impact, instructions have been issued to the local administration to remain fully vigilant and ensure necessary preparations,” Adityanath said in a post on X.
Major rivers flowing from Nepal into Uttar Pradesh include the Ghaghara (Karnali), Sharda (Kali), Gandak and Rapti.
Flood Causes Heavy Damage In Nepal
The flash flood struck Nepal's Rasuwa district on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction after water surged downstream from the Tibetan side of the border, according to Nepali media reports.
The Nepal Tourism Board said 384 travellers were reported missing from the affected area, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. Among the foreigners reported missing are 105 Indian nationals.
Authorities also said 26 Nepal Police personnel and seven Armed Police Force personnel remain missing in Rasuwa district.
The flooding washed away villages, roads and infrastructure in northern Nepal, prompting large-scale search and rescue operations.