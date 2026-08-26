‘Cannot Be An Excuse’: NDMC Chief Apologises For Waterlogging, Vows To Strengthen Systems

NDMC apologised for waterlogging after 72 mm rain lashed Delhi Tuesday.
Water took over an hour to drain in three to four locations.
Civic body promised short- and long-term measures to strengthen drainage.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday apologised to residents for waterlogging following heavy rainfall in parts of the capital, acknowledging that the civic body took longer than usual to clear water from several locations.
NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the civic body would strengthen its systems and undertake short- and long-term measures to prevent waterlogging across the areas under its jurisdiction.
In a post on X, Dwivedi said the NDMC normally clears waterlogging within 15-20 minutes under normal circumstances. However, on Tuesday, water took more than an hour to drain in at least three to four locations.
“I sincerely apologise to everyone in NDMC area who faced difficulties due to water logging instances on 25th August 2026,” he said.
‘72 Mm Rainfall In Less Than Two Hours’
The national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday, resulting in waterlogging and disruption in several areas.
Dwivedi said more than 72 mm of rain was recorded in less than two hours, describing the intensity of the rainfall as unexpected. However, he said the heavy spell could not be used as an excuse for the difficulties faced by residents.
“Despite our best efforts in at least 3-4 areas water was fully drained out in more than an hours time,” he said.
The NDMC chairman said the episode showed the need to strengthen the civic body’s systems to deal with intense spells of rainfall.
Plans Short & Long-term Measures
Dwivedi said the civic body would introduce a series of short- and long-term measures aimed at making the entire NDMC area “fully water logging free”. “We will work to ensure that our citizens should not face any inconvenience in future,” he said.
He also invited suggestions from residents on measures that could improve the system and help the civic body deal with waterlogging more effectively.
The apology comes after Tuesday’s heavy rainfall disrupted normal movement in several parts of Delhi, with water accumulating at multiple locations.
Dwivedi said the NDMC would now focus on strengthening its response to heavy rainfall so that similar situations do not cause prolonged inconvenience to residents in the future