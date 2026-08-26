From Condolences To Rescue Teams: How The World Is Responding To Nepal Floods

The UK and US have expressed condolences and urged citizens in affected areas to follow safety guidance as rescue operations continue.
India has offered full support to Nepal and launched efforts to locate missing Indian nationals, with more than 100 Indians reportedly among those missing.
China has mobilised 200 emergency personnel and specialist rescue equipment after flooding and mudslides also affected Tibet's Gyirong area.
Seventeen people were killed and nearly 500 others, including 105 Indians, are missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts, causing devastation in towns and villages, washing away bridges and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects on Wednesday.
The Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) stated that more than 100 Indians are among 384 tourists reported missing in the Rasuwa region. The tourism board said the 384 missing tourists include 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. The foreign nationals are from several countries, including India, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Malaysia, South Africa and the Netherlands.
UK, US Offer Condolences, Issue Safety Warnings
The British Embassy in Nepal expressed “deep sadness” over the devastation and urged British nationals to follow official guidance and exercise caution in affected areas.
The US Embassy in Nepal expressed condolences over the loss of life caused by the Bhote Koshi flood and said it was closely monitoring developments while remaining in contact with Nepali authorities.
India Offers Help As 105 Indians Reported Missing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with PM Balendra Shah of Nepal. PM conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal and assured India’s full support. The Indian Embassy in Nepal is closely coordinating with Government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by today’s flash floods in Nepal. The embassy has set up emergency helpline numbers for information on Indian nationals impacted by it.
Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi also expressed his solidarity towards the people of Nepal and everyone affected by this tragic disaster. He urged the Indian government to make every possible effort, in close coordination with the Nepalese authorities, to locate the missing Indian citizens and ensure their safe return.
China Launches Rescue Operation In Tibet
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday ordered all-out efforts to search for and rescue people missing after devastating flash floods swept through villages and towns near the China-Nepal border area in Tibet, causing heavy casualties, as per PTI.
A total of 145 officers and soldiers from the Xigaze detachment of the People’s Armed Police have been sent to the affected border port to assist with emergency response operations.
Nepal was struck by a severe and unprecedented flash flood this morning, resulting in the tragic loss of lives, reports of missing persons and extensive damage to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other infrastructure in the affected areas.
Nepal’s security agencies, disaster-management authorities, local administrations, health services and other concerned bodies have been fully mobilized.
Search and rescue, evacuation, emergency medical assistance and relief operations are being undertaken through every available means. Authorities are also closely monitoring river systems and the risk of further flooding in downstream areas.