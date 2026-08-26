From Condolences To Rescue Teams: How The World Is Responding To Nepal Floods

India Offers Help As 105 Indians Reported Missing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with PM Balendra Shah of Nepal. PM conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal and assured India’s full support. The Indian Embassy in Nepal is closely coordinating with Government of Nepal for the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by today’s flash floods in Nepal. The embassy has set up emergency helpline numbers for information on Indian nationals impacted by it.