IND Vs SL 2nd Test: Sooriyabandara’s 92 Leads Sri Lanka Fightback As Rain Ends Day 4

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 26 August 2026 6:40 pm

India finished Day 4 in a strong position despite Sri Lanka reaching 229/6 and taking a 16-run lead after being forced to follow on. Pasindu Sooriyabandara’s 92 and Kamindu Mendis’ 55 formed the backbone of Sri Lanka’s resistance, helping the hosts erase the first-innings deficit and move into the lead. However, India hit back with three wickets in the final session before heavy rain brought play to an early close. Sri Lanka now have just four wickets in hand, leaving India well placed to wrap up the innings and seal the Test on Day 5, weather permitting.