IND Vs SL 2nd Test: Sooriyabandara’s 92 Leads Sri Lanka Fightback As Rain Ends Day 4

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India finished Day 4 in a strong position despite Sri Lanka reaching 229/6 and taking a 16-run lead after being forced to follow on. Pasindu Sooriyabandara’s 92 and Kamindu Mendis’ 55 formed the backbone of Sri Lanka’s resistance, helping the hosts erase the first-innings deficit and move into the lead. However, India hit back with three wickets in the final session before heavy rain brought play to an early close. Sri Lanka now have just four wickets in hand, leaving India well placed to wrap up the innings and seal the Test on Day 5, weather permitting.

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IND vs SL: 2nd Test match-Day 4
India's captain Shubman Gill and others leave the field as it rains during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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SL vs IND: 2nd Test match-Day 4
India's Rishabh Pant successfully stumps to dismiss Sri Lanka's Pasindu Sooriyabandara during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Dhananjaya de Silva IND vs SL: 2nd Test match-Day 4
Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva plays a shot as India's Rishabh Pant watches during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka India Cricket
Sri Lanka's Pasindu Sooriyabandara, right, and Kamindu Mendis cheer after scoring runs during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Pasindu Sooriyabandara SL vs IND: 2nd Test match-Day 4
Sri Lanka's Pasindu Sooriyabandara plays a shot during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Kamindu Mendis India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Match
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis celebrates his fifty runs during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Kamindu Mendis Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test Match
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test Match
Sri Lanka's Pasindu Sooriyabandara, left, celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner Kamindu Mendis during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lankas Pasindu Sooriyabandara IND vs SL
Sri Lanka's Pasindu Sooriyabandara celebrates his fifty runs during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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India vs Sri Lanka Test Cricket Series
India's Ravindra Jadeja, center, looks skywards as he celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara with teammates during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Test Cricket Series
India's support staff members attend Mohammed Siraj during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Mohammed Siraj IND vs SL: 2nd Test match-Day 4
India's Mohammed Siraj unsuccessfully attempts to take a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Pasindu Sooriyabandara during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Kamil Mishara IND vs SL: 2nd Test match-Day 4
Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara plays a shot during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sonal Dinusha IND vs SL: 2nd Test match-Day 4
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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IND vs SL: 2nd Test match-Day 4 Sonal Dinusha
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha plays a shot during day four of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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