SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi Announces End Of Independent Force, Integrates Into Syrian Army

The Kurdish-led SDF has ended its status as an independent military force in Syria
Its military formations are being integrated into brigades of the Syrian Army under a unified command
The agreement also includes commitments on Kurdish cultural and linguistic rights within a unified Syrian state
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced its dissolution as an independent military force after completing its integration into brigades of the Syrian Army, Syrian state media reported Tuesday.
The announcement came after a meeting between SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the People's Palace in Damascus. Abdi said the SDF's mission had come to an end following the agreement with al-Sharaa and completion of the integration process.
"We want this day to mark a genuine transition from battlefields to the fields of construction, and from the era of weapons to the era of peace," Abdi said, describing the move as the beginning of a new phase focused on peace, stability and rebuilding Syria.
What Happens To The SDF?
The SDF's military formations are being integrated into brigades of the Syrian Army, ending the group's status as an independent armed force. Syrian state media said the move also involves integrating the SDF's affiliated formations and administrations into Syrian state institutions, with security and military responsibilities placed under official state institutions and a single national chain of command.
The move brings military and administrative structures that had operated separately in northeastern Syria into the country's state institutions.
Kurdish Rights
Abdi linked the agreement to guarantees concerning Kurdish rights and participation in a unified Syrian state.
He said Syrian authorities had affirmed the right to education in the Kurdish language and that work would begin this year to implement it. Abdi described the goal as building a Syria that includes Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen and Assyrians.
Government Welcomes Move
Senior Syrian officials welcomed the SDF's dissolution as a step towards national unity.
Information Minister Khaled Zaarour described the move as a victory for the unity of Syria's land and people and said the integration of SDF capabilities into state institutions represented a pivotal step in the country's recovery. Higher Education Minister Marwan al-Halabi also welcomed the termination of affiliated formations and administrations as part of the consolidation of state institutions.
Why The Move Matters
The SDF has been a major armed force in northeastern Syria and a key US partner in operations against Islamic State.
Its dissolution is expected to place military and administrative structures previously operated by the SDF more firmly under Syrian state institutions.
For the new Syrian government, the move represents another step towards consolidating state authority after years of conflict and institutional fragmentation. For the Kurdish-led force, the agreement provides a framework for integration while addressing questions around Kurdish cultural and linguistic rights.