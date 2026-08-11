Former Syrian President Bashar Assad Sentenced To Death In Absentia

Bashar Assad and his brother Maher were sentenced to death in absentia by a Syrian court.
Assad’s cousin Atef Najib was also sentenced to death over the Daraa crackdown.
The sentences relate to crimes against humanity and war crimes during Syria’s 14-year conflict.
A Syrian court on Tuesday sentenced ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad and his younger brother Maher Assad to death in absentia for crimes against humanity and war crimes during Syria’s 14-year conflict, which left about half a million people dead.
Also sentenced to death was Assad’s maternal cousin Atef Najib, who led the crackdown in the southern province of Daraa in 2011. The crackdown led to the uprising and later the civil war.
AP reported that Najib was a former Syrian army brigadier general who was head of the Political Security Branch in southern Syria’s Daraa province under Assad in 2011.