Former Syrian President Bashar Assad Sentenced To Death In Absentia

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Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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A Syrian court also sentenced Assad’s brother Maher and cousin Atef Najib to death over crimes linked to the country’s 14-year conflict.

Bashar al-Assad Bashar al-Assad death sentence
Bashar Assad and his brother Maher were sentenced to death in absentia by a Syrian court. | Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Bashar Assad and his brother Maher were sentenced to death in absentia by a Syrian court.

  • Assad’s cousin Atef Najib was also sentenced to death over the Daraa crackdown.

  • The sentences relate to crimes against humanity and war crimes during Syria’s 14-year conflict.

A Syrian court on Tuesday sentenced ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad and his younger brother Maher Assad to death in absentia for crimes against humanity and war crimes during Syria’s 14-year conflict, which left about half a million people dead.

Also sentenced to death was Assad’s maternal cousin Atef Najib, who led the crackdown in the southern province of Daraa in 2011. The crackdown led to the uprising and later the civil war.

Amid tight security, Najib stood inside a cage wearing a prisoner’s uniform as the judge read the sentence. According to AP, he was later detained and became one of the highest-ranking officials to be put on trial.

AP reported that Najib was a former Syrian army brigadier general who was head of the Political Security Branch in southern Syria’s Daraa province under Assad in 2011.

Assad and Maher fled to Russiaafter insurgents marched into Damascus in December 2014.

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