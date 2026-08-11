Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Freezes Her Eggs As She Weighs 2028 US Presidential Run

Why Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Freezing Her Eggs?

Cortez saw it as a “political risk”- discussing her personal choice so publically, but said that there was a lack of information for women regarding the process. “We are not prepared for our own lives, whether that is in puberty, whether that is in pregnancy, whether that is in perimenopause, menopause ... whether you want to plan to have a family, whether you don’t plan to have children biologically,” she explained in one of her videos.