Israel's Arrow Defence System Gets Upgrade After Successful Test

The Arrow Weapon System helped intercept numerous ballistic threats launched from both Iran and Yemen over the last three years. The Arrow Weapon System constitutes the top layer of Israel's multi-layered air and missile defence array that also includes the David's Sling, Iron Dome, and Iron Beam Defense Systems. The Arrow Weapon System includes threat detection and classification capabilities via Green Pine and Super Green Pine radars, a command-and-control system, a fire control system, and interceptors enabling interception even outside the Earth's atmosphere at extreme altitudes and ranges.