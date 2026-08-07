Israel's Arrow Defence System Gets Upgrade After Successful Test

Israel successfully tested the Arrow Weapon System as part of a long-term programme to upgrade its missile defence capabilities.
Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 form the top layer of Israel's multi-layered air defence network, intercepting long-range ballistic missiles, including outside the Earth's atmosphere.
The system is jointly developed by Israel and the United States and has been deployed against missile attacks launched from Iran and Yemen.
Israel on Thursday said it successfully tested the Arrow Weapon System as part of a multi-year upgrade programme. The system has intercepted ballistic missiles from Iran and Yemen over the past three years and forms the top layer of Israel's missile defence network.
The Israeli Ministry of Defence said that the test was carried out jointly by the Israel Ministry of Defence, the US Missile Defense Agency, the Israel Defence Forces and Israel Aerospace Industries. Arrow is Israel's highest layer of missile defence and has intercepted ballistic missiles fired from Iran and Yemen over the last three years.
What Is The Arrow Missile Defence System?
The Arrow Weapon System, including Arrow 2 and Arrow 3, demonstrated unprecedented, groundbreaking capabilities on a global scale in the aerial and missile defense domain, intercepting numerous ballistic threats launched from both Iran and Yemen over the last three years, including ballistic missiles in space, in the exo-atmosphere.
How Does The Arrow System Work?
The Israeli Missile Defence Organization within the DDR&D in the Israel Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the IDF, and IAI, have successfully completed a planned test of the Arrow Weapon System.
The Arrow Weapon System helped intercept numerous ballistic threats launched from both Iran and Yemen over the last three years. The Arrow Weapon System constitutes the top layer of Israel's multi-layered air and missile defence array that also includes the David's Sling, Iron Dome, and Iron Beam Defense Systems. The Arrow Weapon System includes threat detection and classification capabilities via Green Pine and Super Green Pine radars, a command-and-control system, a fire control system, and interceptors enabling interception even outside the Earth's atmosphere at extreme altitudes and ranges.
Why Is The Latest Test Significant?
The recent successful launch test where Israeli and the US companies completed a planned test of the Arrow Weapon System, was a part of the multi-year test program for the development and upgrade of the system.
The launch was conducted from a test site in central Israel. It enhanced Israel's operational ability to defend itself from current and future threats. The test was conducted with the participation of senior officials and representatives from the US MDA, which is a partner in the development and production of the Arrow Weapon System.
Where Does Arrow Fit In Israel's Air Defence Network?
Israel’s Iron Dome is a mobile, all-weather air defense system designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets, artillery, and mortars. David’s Sling is designed to intercept enemy planes, drones, tactical ballistic missiles, medium to long-range rockets and cruise missiles.
Arrow-2 and Arrow-3, in the Arrow Weapon System targets short and medium-range ballistic missiles in the terminal phase of flight. Iron Beam is designated "Eitan's Light," it is designed to destroy short-range rockets, mortars, artillery, and drones at the speed of light.
Who Developed The Arrow System?
The Arrow project began in the 1980s when its design was submitted to the United States in response to President Regan’s Strategic Defense Initiative. It is produced by Boeing and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).
The Israeli Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) within the Directorate of Defense Research & Development - DDR&D (MAFAT) in the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), in cooperation with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and IAI - Israel Aerospace Industries completed the recent test.
What Is Arrow?
Arrow was one of the first upper-tier missile defense systems to be operationally deployed, becoming operational within the Israeli Defense Forces in 2000. In 1995, an improved Arrow-1 interceptor, called Arrow-2, was first tested. This interceptor was significantly lighter, weighing approximately 1,300kg.
Arrow-3 system weighs less than half of Arrow-2 and is subsequently more advanced in speed, range, and altitude than its predecessor. Arrow-3 is capable of exo-atmospheric ballistic missile intercepts in space. The upgraded interceptor uses hit-to-kill technology to destroy targets.