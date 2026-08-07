Priyanka Chopra To Star Alongside Russell Crowe In Sci-Fi Action Film Bluefly

Priyanka Chopra and Oscar-winner Russell Crowe will lead the cast of the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly.
Directed by Nimród Antal, the film's screenplay is written by David Frigerio, William Eubank, and Carlyle Eubank.
The plot follows a UN interpreter and a Special Operations team on a perilous mission to retrieve a fallen aircraft in the Congo.
Priyanka Chopra and Russell Crowe have team up for the upcoming sci-fi action film Bluefly. Priyanka will share the screen with Oscar-winning actor in the upcoming film. Chopra announced the news on social media. Her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas cheered for her.
Nimród Antal will direct Bluefly from a screenplay by David Frigerio, William Eubank and Carlyle Eubank.
About Bluefly and production
The story unfolds in the Congo. It follows a troubled UN interpreter pulled into a secret operation to recover a mysterious crashed plane that officially does not exist. Danger escalates when a Special Operations unit travels upriver through territory controlled by militia. As the team nears the wreckage, they realize they were never supposed to bring it back.
Principal photography will begin later this year on Australia's Gold Coast. Highland Film Group handles global rights and will launch sales at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) market.
A large team backs the project. Polite Society's Michael Jefferson, Broken Open Pictures' David Frigerio and G2 Dispatch's Deborah Glover produce the film, Deadline reported. Highland Film Group's Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier also produce alongside Vanessa Yao Guo. Executive producers include Lia Buman, Guy Davies, RuthAnne Frigerio, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Jason Kringstein, Katie Leary, Scott Levenson and James Norbury.
Talking about the film, Highland Film Group COO Perrier told the publication, "Bluefly is heart-pounding entertainment with a complex story full of unexpected twists. With Nimród Antal at the helm and our wonderful cast, we cannot wait to introduce this fantastic project to our global buyers."
Crowe and Chopra's projects
Crowe's upcoming projects include the Netflix thriller Unabomber, The Weight, Billion Dollar Spy and the Highlander revival on Amazon MGM.
Priyanka's last release was The Bluff on Prime Video. Next, she has SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It will hit the theatres in April 2027.