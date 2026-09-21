Presley Gerber, Son Of Cindy Crawford, Dies At 27

Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, has died after speaking publicly about mental health and substance abuse struggles.
The Beverly Hills-born model had used podcasts and Instagram videos to discuss depression, recovery and helping others.
He launched Mental Health Mondays on Instagram and spoke about rebuilding healthy habits and returning to physical activity.
Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has died. He was 27. Presley passed away on Sunday (September 20) at a rehab facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by PEOPLE.
A representative for Presley’s family told the publication, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”
As per a report in TMZ, an autopsy has yet to be completed.
Presley, the brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber, recently spoke in public about his mental health and substance abuse struggles.
Born in Beverly Hills, California, in 1999, Presley was a model himself and came from one of fashion’s best-known families. In the past two years, he had begun using podcasts and Instagram videos to talk about depression, recovery and his wish to help others facing similar problems.
Mental health struggles
He spoke openly about that pain. On the Studio 22 podcast, Gerber described how those experiences had changed what he wanted to do with his life.
“Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” he said.
He went further in the same conversation and framed mental health as a constant effort rather than a passing phase. “[Mental health] is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it,” Presley continued. “That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment.”
“I’ve seen a lot of stuff and I’ve learned a lot of things. What I hope I can do is have made the mistakes for some other people, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes that I made.”
Shared recovery videos on Instagram
Gerber later took those conversations to Instagram. He started a series called “Mental Health Mondays”, where he discussed recovery and the habits he was trying to build back into his life.
In one video posted in 2024, he spoke about being in recovery circles and about finding common ground with other people. Another video, posted in July 2025, focused on bringing healthy habits back into his routine after years away from them.
He said he was a “very active” child, spending time on sports, surfing, water polo and swimming. Work changed that routine, and he said the effect was quick: “The quality of life rapidly decreased.” He added that it took “10 years” to realise he needed to return to physical activity.
In a deleted Instagram video posted in December 2025, Gerber spoke about the depressant medications he was taking, including Buprenorphine, Xanax and Valium, to treat his “panic attacks.”
He described recent grief as part of what had led him there. “Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it’s the reason why I am where I’m at now,” he said, adding in the same clip that he wanted his video to reach “people in many ways.”
He then explained why he had chosen to share so much in public. “A. So you feel like you’re not alone, because that is how I feel most of the time, and I have a feeling that if I say all of this, a lot of people will at least know that there’s someone else going through it,” he said. “And the second thing is, hopefully, I find some people out here... willing to help or know someone that can help.”
Modelling career
Gerber signed with IMG Models when he was 15 years old, beginning a career that quickly placed him on major runways and campaigns.
He and his sister were drawing wide attention as young fashion models. That made the siblings part of a new generation linked to one of the industry’s most recognisable families.
He first walked in a Moschino show in Los Angeles. Later, he went to Milan for a Dolce & Gabbana show and featured in a Calvin Klein campaign.