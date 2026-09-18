Why Obsession Star Inde Navarrette Chose Work Over Friendships While Filming Curry Barker's Film

“[Something] that I’ve never done on a set before was, I went on Obsession and I was like, ‘I don’t want to make any friends,'” Navarrette recalled. “And it’s not of, ‘I’m trying to be a dick,’ or ‘I’m trying to be an asshole.’ It was just, ‘I really want to focus on the work, and I really want to do this justice. I feel like this is my first opportunity to show range, and I fear that if I make really close friendships with people, that I will be scared to hurt their feelings if I need to go off outside and get myself together for this scene.'”