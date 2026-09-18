Musafiri Trailer: Richa Chadha's New Series Is About People, Places and Pyaar

Richa Chadha has unveiled the trailer for Musafiri, her first non-fiction series and first project on YouTube.
The eight-episode series will stream on Phull Stop, the new YouTube channel launched by Richa and Ali Fazal.
The first episode will premiere on September 25, with new episodes releasing every Friday.
Richa Chadha has dropped the trailer for Musafiri, a non-fiction series that marks her first project on YouTube. The eight-episode series is hosted, produced and written by Chadha and will stream on Phull Stop, the new YouTube channel she launched with Ali Fazal.
The series begins on September 25, with fresh episodes arriving each Friday. At its heart, the show is about People, Places and Pyaar.
About Musafiri
Musafiri is backed by Pushing Buttons Studios, the banner headed by Chadha and Fazal. It is their second production, following Girls Will Be Girls, which won major honours at Sundance and also earned Chadha the John Cassevettes prize at the Indie Spirit Awards in Los Angeles.
The first season is set entirely in Mumbai. Chadha frames the city as central to the series because it has shaped her life and career.
Rather than leaning on the city’s best-known landmarks and familiar lore, the series looks to less familiar histories, overlooked corners, striking characters and stories that have not been widely told.
What's in Musafiri trailer
The trailer starts with Chadha on motherhood. She says becoming a mother made everyday things feel new again and changed how she saw what she already knew.
She takes on the role of an inquisitive traveller in her own city, meeting local residents, cultural practitioners, historians and experts to understand Mumbai better.
On the show, Chadha said, “Motherhood changed the way I look at the world. It makes you curious all over again , you start questioning things you have taken for granted, looking at the familiar with a completely different sense of wonder. I found myself asking so many questions about the city I have lived in for years. Do I really know Mumbai? How much of this city do I actually know? And a question that stayed with me was, a city that has given me so much, what do I owe it in return?
“I have always been curious about history, art, culture and people. I was a history honours student and grew up in a family where academics and curiosity were very much a part of our lives. Musafiri felt like a natural extension of that part of me. It is my attempt to travel through a city I thought I knew, but with fresh eyes.”