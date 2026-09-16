Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 12: Ali Fazal Starrer Nears ₹200 Crore Mark

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection reaches ₹195.70 crore on Day 12.
Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal film earns ₹5.50 crore domestically.
Mirzapur The Movie now needs ₹4.30 crore to cross ₹200 crore.
Mirzapur The Movie's box office collection on day 12 remained steady as the crime thriller added ₹5.50 crore to its domestic total. The film, led by Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, has now reached ₹195.70 crore in India net, putting it within touching distance of the ₹200 crore mark. Its India gross stands at ₹233.14 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached ₹281.14 crore, according to Sacnilk.
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 12
The second Tuesday brought a similar result to the previous day, even though the film was playing on fewer screens. Its shows came down from 7,014 on Monday to around 6,950 on Tuesday. Despite that reduction, the day's collection remained unchanged at ₹5.50 crore.
The weekday slowdown is more noticeable when compared with the second weekend. The film earned ₹9.50 crore on its second Friday before rising to ₹13.50 crore on Saturday. Sunday brought another strong figure of ₹13.25 crore. Monday then saw the expected drop as the weekend rush eased, with the film adding ₹5.50 crore.
Its overall run has been driven by particularly strong early days. The film opened with ₹25.75 crore and reached its biggest single-day collection on the first Sunday, earning ₹36 crore. It followed that with ₹16 crore on the first Monday and ₹15.60 crore on Tuesday. The numbers then settled through the remainder of the first week.
Mirzapur The Movie nears ₹200 crore
With ₹195.70 crore already earned in India net, the film needs only ₹4.30 crore more to cross the ₹200 crore milestone. Its ensemble cast includes Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Kishan, among others.
Mirzapur The Movie was released in theatres on September 4 and is produced by Amazon MGM and Excel Entertainment, with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani leading the production.