Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 7: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-Led Film Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark Globally

Mirzapur: The Movie's box office collection declined on Day 7.
Day 7 domestic earnings recorded a 15.9% drop compared to Wednesday's ₹12.55 crore collection.
The film's worldwide gross crossed the ₹200 crore threshold in seven days.
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection: Pankaj Tripathi-led crime thriller, which hit screens on September 4, saw a drop on Day 7 (Thursday). However, it has crossed the ₹200 crore mark globally. In India, it is inching closer to the ₹150 crore milestone.
Box office breakdown
Mirzapur The Movie collected ₹10.55 crore in India net on Day 7, taking its first-week domestic total to ₹148.45 crore and grossing ₹176.94 crore across 10,379 shows.
The Day 7 India net was 15.9% below Day 6, when the film made ₹12.55 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film also added ₹2.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 7, taking cumulative overseas gross to Rs 35.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection stands at ₹212.44 crore in seven days.
Domestic theatres logged 25.9% occupancy on Thursday. Hindi screenings drove daily earnings, securing ₹10.50 crore at 26.0% capacity. Telugu releases brought in ₹5 lakh with 15.0% attendance.
The Hindi 2D format performed best through the day. It recorded 27.58% overall occupancy on Day 7. Morning occupancy stood at 13.31%, afternoon at 24.69%, evening at 27.08% and night at 43.00%.
The crime thriller opened with ₹25.75 crore on its first Friday. It then rose to ₹32 crore on Saturday and peaked at ₹36 crore on Sunday.
The pace eased after that. The film earned ₹16 crore on Monday and ₹15.60 crore on Tuesday. Wednesday brought in ₹12.55 crore before the dip on Thursday.
Alongside Pankaj Tripathi, the film brings back Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. Jitendra Kumar stepped in as Bablu Pandit, replacing Vikrant Massey, while Ravi Kishan played the antagonist Babban Babua.