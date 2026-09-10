Kala Hiran Not Ready For Release, Yet To Be Certified By CBFC: Producer Tells Delhi HC In Salman Khan's Suit

Producer Amit Jani's counsel informed the Delhi High Court that Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy is not ready for release on any platform without CBFC clearance.
Justice Jyoti Singh heard actor Salman Khan's petition seeking an interim stay on the release of the film.
Senior advocate Ravi Prakash argued that promotional material stages a dramatised trial of sub judice proceedings linked to the 1998 blackbuck case.
Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy is not ready for release. Producer Amit Jani told the Delhi High Court on Thursday (September 10) that the movie still awaits clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), ruling out an immediate digital premiere. Jani’s counsel presented the stance before a bench of Justice Jyoti Singh during the hearing on actor Salman Khan’s plea seeking stay on the film.
Salman Khan Kala Hiran suit
As per a report in Hindustan Times, Senior advocate Ravi Prakash presented Khan's petition. He said Jani had openly conceded that the project drew directly from the actor and the legal actions following the October 1998 blackbuck incident. Disputed promotional teasers clearly mirrored Khan through his signature traits, appearance, famous cinema roles and public life, while branding him guilty of sub judice offences, Prakash added.
What Salman's lawyer said in court
Khan had secured acquittals in three of the four cases stemming from the episode, the suit said. It added that presenting such reenactments while appeals and special leave petitions remain pending before the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court undermines his fundamental right to a fair hearing.
“By staging a dramatised trial, placing fictionalised testimony and purported forensic conclusions before a mass audience and proclaiming the guilt of a character unmistakably identifiable as the Plaintiff, the Defendants have brought about a trial by media in respect of sub judice proceedings, thereby infringing the Plaintiff’s fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and interfering with the administration of justice,” the suit said.
The promos level fabricated criminal charges. They falsely tie Khan to witness intimidation, witness tampering, corrupting medical specialists and manipulating police inquiries or courts, the plea said. These teasers also link him to underworld figures and global terror groups, inviting public hostility, physical danger and lasting reputational harm, it added.
The next hearing on the case is scheduled for September 30.