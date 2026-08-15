Delhi HC Orders MIB, CBFC And Stakeholders To Decide On Accessibility Features In Cinema, OTT For Disabled

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, CBFC, and Mythri Movie Makers to hold a joint meeting within one week.
The court ordered stakeholders to reach a workable resolution on film accessibility within two weeks.
Disability rights activist and lawyer Rahul Bajaj filed the petition, highlighting the lack of accessibility features in theatres and OTT platforms.
The Delhi High Court has ordered film accessibility talks. It instructed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) and Mythri Movie Makers alongside other stakeholders to discuss incorporating inclusive features in theatrical and over-the-top (OTT) releases.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order on August 10 while hearing a petition filed by disability rights activist and lawyer Rahul Bajaj.
HC directs stakeholders to resolve film accessibility
"This Court considers it appropriate to afford an opportunity to all concerned stakeholders to deliberate upon the issue and explore a mutually acceptable resolution. Accordingly, a joint meeting of all stakeholders, including the petitioner and the respondents, shall be convened within a period of one week from today to consider the broader concerns regarding accessibility of films raised by the petitioner," the order said, as reported by Bar and Bench.
The Court directed the stakeholders to reach a workable resolution within two weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for September 11 to review the outcome.
Details of the plea
Bajaj filed his plea in 2024. The action coincided with the theatrical release of Pushpa 2. He demanded tools like captions, same-language subtitles, audio descriptions and Indian sign language interpretation, alongside assistive devices in theatres.
The dispute extends beyond one film. During the August 10 hearing, Bajaj said his complaint targeted general cinema access for disabled individuals rather than focusing solely on Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2. Theatres still screen movies without the inclusive options required by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, Bajaj added.
Only a few theatres offer these features, Bajaj said. The system also depends on an app which is reportedly unusable for disabled people, he added.
"Therefore, the issue requires a broader and amicable resolution rather than being confined to the particular film," Bajaj said.
Violations of legal guidelines
Under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the state must guarantee that disabled citizens can consume electronic media. This obligation covers the integration of sign language, close captioning and audio descriptions.
Bajaj said releasing Pushpa 2 without inclusive options flouted MIB directives from March. Under the Guidelines of Accessibility Standards in the Public Exhibition of Feature Films in Cinema Theatres, multi-lingual movies must include at least one inclusive option.
"These guidelines are not merely aspirational; they are legally binding, intended to ensure that persons with disabilities can access and enjoy cinema on an equal footing with others. The respondents' failure to comply with these guidelines for Pushpa 2: The Rule would constitute a clear violation of the (Rights of Persons with Disabilities) Act," the plea said.