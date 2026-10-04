Yami Gautam asks media to avoid AI alterations in public photos.
The actor recently won National Award for her Article 370 performance.
Nayyi Navelli features Yami Gautam alongside seven supporting cast members.
Yami Gautam has asked the media not to use artificial intelligence to alter or enhance her photographs from public events. The actor, who recently won the National Award for Best Actress for Article 370, made the request through a post on X on Sunday.
Yami’s appeal comes at a time when AI-generated and digitally manipulated images of public figures have become increasingly common. She specifically asked media organisations to use photographs as they are captured rather than digitally changing her appearance.
Yami Gautam raises concerns over AI-edited photos
In her social media post, Yami requested that her public-event pictures not be altered or enhanced using AI. The actor ended the message by thanking the media in advance for respecting her request.
Her comments come amid wider concerns about the use of artificial intelligence to create misleading or unauthorised content involving celebrities. Last week, the Bombay High Court directed social media platforms to remove objectionable material involving actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, including alleged AI-generated deepfakes and other unauthorised uses of her identity.
The issue has increasingly placed questions around consent and the digital use of celebrity images in the spotlight.
Yami Gautam's upcoming film Nayyi Navelli
Meanwhile, Yami is preparing for Nayyi Navelli, in which she plays Mohini, a newly married woman entering the Awasthi family. The film begins with her adjustment to her new home before raising questions about her character and the secrets surrounding the family.
The cast also includes Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori.
Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 16.