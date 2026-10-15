Yami Gautam Visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Ahead of Nayyi Navelli

Yami Gautam leads Nayyi Navelli.
She recently garnered the National Award for Best Actress for Article 370.
She visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to offer prayers ahead of Nayyi Navelli's theatrical release.
With her new movie Nayyi Navelli just around the corner, Yami Gautam Dhar took a trip to Ayodhya to visit the Ram Mandir and seek blessings for the film's success. Heading there right before Dussehra felt extra meaningful, given that her movie is all about good finally overcoming evil. The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a Hindu temple complex dedicated to Lord Rama at his traditional birthplace, Ram Janmabhoomi. It was inaugurated on January 22, 2024 after years of contention and legal dispute.
Nayyi Navelli Details
Clad in a yellow saree, the actress offered prayers at the revered temple, taking a quiet moment of faith and gratitude before the film's release. The visit arrives at a new phase in Yami's career, following her National Award win for Best Actress for Article 370.
Speaking to media in Ayodhya, the actress shared, “I just visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, and now I am here at Hanuman Garhi. This is the first time I am coming to Ayodhya. I have a lot of emotions in my heart. I have come here with a lot of devotion. Of course, I am a very small person to take blessings. By the grace of Lord Ram, this year has been very beautiful for my family."
About Yami Gautam's role
In Nayyi Navelli, Yami plays Mohini, a fresh-faced bride stepping into the Awasthi family home. It starts out as a familiar story of a young woman trying to fit into her new surroundings, but things quickly take a mysterious, quirky turn when people start questioning her past and uncovering unsettling secrets.
The film is slated to arrive in theatres on October 16, just ahead of Dussehra, a festival associated with the victory of good over evil. The timing of the release coincides with the film's central theme, lending audiences a story rooted in the spirit of the festive season. Recently, she was seen visiting the Patna Sahib Gurudwara, seeking blessings.
Alongside Yami, the movie features a talented ensemble cast including Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, and Prateek Pachori. It’s directed by Balaji Mohan, brought to life through a script by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and features music by GV Prakash Kumar.
Yami was most recently seen in a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She has also headlined films including Haq, which got her ample praise.