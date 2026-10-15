Yami Gautam Visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Ahead of Nayyi Navelli

Speaking to media in Ayodhya, the actress shared, “I just visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, and now I am here at Hanuman Garhi. This is the first time I am coming to Ayodhya. I have a lot of emotions in my heart. I have come here with a lot of devotion. Of course, I am a very small person to take blessings. By the grace of Lord Ram, this year has been very beautiful for my family."