Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, said this year’s theme was ‘Respect for Women’. He explained, “The theme of our Ramleela this year is 'Respect for Women'. We believe that a woman is not only a symbol of love, compassion and strength but also possesses the courage to stand against injustice and social evils. With this thought, we have invited National Award-winning actress Yami Gautam to perform Ravan Vadh this Dussehra. She will represent the women of Delhi and the entire nation, delivering a powerful message that women play an equally significant role in the victory of good over evil.”