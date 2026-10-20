Yami Gautam will perform Ravan Vadh at Delhi’s Luv Kush Ramleela.
The 2026 event centres on the theme ‘Respect for Women’.
Gautam recently portrayed Ravan Vadh in her film Nayyi Navelli.
National Award-winning actor Yami Gautam will perform the symbolic Ravan Vadh at Delhi’s renowned Luv Kush Ramleela on Dussehra, bringing a scene from her recent film Nayyi Navelli into a real-life celebration. The event will take place at the Red Fort Ground, where thousands of spectators are expected to gather for the annual festivities marking the victory of good over evil.
Yami Gautam brings Nayyi Navelli scene to life
Gautam was recently seen performing Ravan Vadh in Nayyi Navelli. At the Luv Kush Ramleela, she will shoot the symbolic arrow at Ravana as part of the traditional celebrations. Her participation also reflects the committee’s decision to place women’s empowerment at the centre of this year’s event.
Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, said this year’s theme was ‘Respect for Women’. He explained, “The theme of our Ramleela this year is 'Respect for Women'. We believe that a woman is not only a symbol of love, compassion and strength but also possesses the courage to stand against injustice and social evils. With this thought, we have invited National Award-winning actress Yami Gautam to perform Ravan Vadh this Dussehra. She will represent the women of Delhi and the entire nation, delivering a powerful message that women play an equally significant role in the victory of good over evil.”
Kumar also said Ravana represents more than a mythological figure, symbolising arrogance, injustice and social evils. The committee hopes that having a woman perform the ritual will reinforce its message of dignity, respect and equality.
Bollywood stars at Luv Kush Ramleela
The annual celebrations have previously featured several prominent film personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Prabhas and Kareena Kapoor. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has also been associated with the event.
Gautam’s participation adds a contemporary connection to the traditional ceremony, particularly following her portrayal of the episode in Nayyi Navelli. The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee has invited Delhi residents to attend the celebrations with their families and children at the Red Fort Ground on October 20, 2026.
The event aims to bring together the familiar message of Dussehra and a wider appeal for women’s dignity, strength and empowerment.