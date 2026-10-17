Nayyi Navelli Box Office Day 1 Collection: Yami Gautam Starrer Stumbles with ₹3.25 Crore Opening

Nayyi Navelli Details

Set against the backdrop of Meerut, the film trails Mohini (Yami Gautam) settle into married life with Raja (Adinath Kothare). Her seemingly ideal presence, however, triggers warnings for her brother-in-law Bantu, who associates the strange occurrences around them with witchcraft. As the plot unfolds, questions arise whether Mohini is a sinister witch or an unexpected savior trapped in a cosmic struggle between righteousness and evil.