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Nayyi Navelli Box Office Day 1 Collection: Yami Gautam Starrer Stumbles with ₹3.25 Crore Opening

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
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Directed by Balaji Mohan, the horror comedy fronted by Yami Gautam had a dismal opening at box office amidst a slew of panning reviews

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Summary of this article

  • Nayyi Navelli opened to just ₹3.25 crore at the box office.

  • Yami Gautam leads the horror comedy.

  • Balaji Mohan directed the film which has been booed by critics.

Actor Yami Gautam’s horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli has opened to a stymied response at the Indian box office, gathering a mere ₹3.25 crore on its first day in theatres. The numbers have been reported by trade website Sacnilk. Despite the horror-comedy genre offering promise, the film directed by Balaji Mohan has recorded a modest start.

Nayyi Navelli Witnesses A Dreary Start

Though Nayyi Navelli boasts a better opening than the previous Yami Gautam starrer Haq, which had an opening at ₹1.75 crore, the barrage of negative reviews and little buzz bode ill for the movie's fortunes. Nayyi Navelli is Gautam's first release post her National Award win for Article 370.

The film recorded the collection across 6,281 shows, taking its India gross to ₹3.83 crore. Internationally, the movie has collected ₹75 lakh in gross revenue to date, elevating its total global gross to ₹4.58 crore.

Nayyi Navelli Review | Yami Gautam’s Horror-Comedy Struggles To Balance Horror And Humour

By Aishani Biswas

Made on a reported ₹50 crore scale, Nayyi Navelli witnessed a shockingly low opening day. To turn its tides and justify its budget during its theatrical run, the film desperately needs a massive weekend turnaround followed by consistent weekday earnings.

Article 370 had crossed the ₹105-crore threshold in worldwide earnings, whereas Haq finished off at a lower tally of ₹29 crore.

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Nayyi Navelli Details

Set against the backdrop of Meerut, the film trails Mohini (Yami Gautam) settle into married life with Raja (Adinath Kothare). Her seemingly ideal presence, however, triggers warnings for her brother-in-law Bantu, who associates the strange occurrences around them with witchcraft. As the plot unfolds, questions arise whether Mohini is a sinister witch or an unexpected savior trapped in a cosmic struggle between righteousness and evil.

The movie also stars Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Rajesh Dubey, Aaditya Kulshreshth, and Prateek Pachauri in pivotal roles.

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