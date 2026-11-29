Ramayana released on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana which is now the second-highest Indian grosser ever behind Dangal.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead the epic adaptation.
Ramayana has capped a landmark global box office feat, reportedly eclipsing Dhurandhar 2’s entire worldwide theatrical run in a mere 23 days to claim the title of 2026's highest-grossing Indian release. Per the latest trade estimates, the Ranbir Kapoor-led spectacle has amassed an extraordinary ₹1,814.55 crore gross worldwide.
Ramayana Smashes Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Record
Following a roller-coaster 24-day theatrical run marked by alternating dips and rebounds, Ramayana enjoyed yet another Saturday upswing to push its global box office tally to ₹1,814 crore. Per trade tracker Sacnilk, the epic has amassed ₹1,015.20 crore net (₹1,212.55 crore gross) in India to date. Combined with an overseas haul of ₹602 crore, the film's cumulative worldwide gross now shines at ₹1,814.55 crore.
This milestone thrusts Ramayana past Dhurandhar 2 (reportedly at ₹1,715 crore globally), while also overtaking SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 (₹1,705 crore) and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (₹1,624 crore). Nevertheless, Aamir Khan’s Dangal holds onto its crown as the all-time highest-grossing Indian movie, standing comfortably ahead with a staggering ₹2,034 crore worldwide total. Nitesh Tiwari has helmed both of the biggest Indian blockbusters now, Dangal and Ramayana.
Ramayana Cast, Release
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever. The second part is due to release in Diwali 2028.