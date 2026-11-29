In addition to Rishab Shetty taking home the Best Actor accolade, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 also won a Special Mention from the International Jury at IFFI 2026. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 breakout phenomenon Kantara, the story unfolds a millennium prior to the original film's timeline and has garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and moviegoers, paving the way for an already-announced third installment, Kantara Chapter 2. Helmed and penned by Shetty, the movie features key performances by Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, and has proven to be a massive commercial juggernaut by surging past the ₹800 crore mark globally.