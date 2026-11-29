IFFI 2026 has named its winners.
Rishab Shetty won Best Actor for Kantara: Chapter 1.
Aqui won the Golden Peacock for Best Film.
Bringing down the curtain on its 57th edition, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) wrapped up on Saturday, November 28, with a star-studded gala in Goa honoring global cinema and its creators. Highlighting the evening's top accolades, actor-director Rishab Shetty captured the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) for his acclaimed turn in Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, while Vishal Chaturvedi took home the Best Debut Director trophy in the Indian Feature Film segment for Hanuman Ansh.
Kantara Chapter 1 Bags Two Wins At IFFI, Including Rishab Shetty For Best Actor
Per an ANI report, the jury issued a special citation honoring Rishab Shetty’s performance, lauding him, “He laughs, he cries, he takes us into the journey of a spectrum of emotions. His entire body resonates with the film. He puts himself fully into the story. A breathtaking performance by Rishab Shetty that transcends acting and becomes an experience.”
In addition to Rishab Shetty taking home the Best Actor accolade, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 also won a Special Mention from the International Jury at IFFI 2026. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 breakout phenomenon Kantara, the story unfolds a millennium prior to the original film's timeline and has garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and moviegoers, paving the way for an already-announced third installment, Kantara Chapter 2. Helmed and penned by Shetty, the movie features key performances by Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, and has proven to be a massive commercial juggernaut by surging past the ₹800 crore mark globally.
Aqui Wins IFFI's Top Prize
Aqui, backed by producer Paulo Branco, clinched the festival's highest honor, the Golden Peacock, earning jury acclaim for immersing viewers in “a comforting and dreamlike universe that, despite its unpredictability, feels like one we belong to and don’t wish to leave.” Both its director, Tiago Guedes, and producer split the accolade along with its INR5.1 million ($57,000) monetary reward.
Meanwhile, Bérenger Thouin nabbed the Silver Peacock for Best Debut Feature Film of a Director for The Golden Age. Applauded by the panel for seamlessly weaving archival elements with live-action footage to craft a gripping and ambitious historical drama, Thouin had his award collected in absentia by his brother and the movie's composer, Céleste.
The Silver Peacock Special Jury Award was presented to The River Train, an Argentine production helmed by Lorenzo Ferro and Lucas A. Vignale. Elsewhere, Turkish director Faysal Soysal’s Rahma took home the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal, an honor reserved for cinema embodying UNESCO’s principles and Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals.
On the domestic front, Vishal Chaturvedi was named Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film for Hanuman Ansh, which the jury lauded for its deeply resonant fusion of music, faith, and culture. Rounding out the winners, Robbie Grewal’s Made in India: A Titan Story captured the Best Web Series (OTT) title, with its citation exulting the tale of “dreams realized and aspirations fulfilled across India.”