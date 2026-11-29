Yeh Prem Mol Liya Synopsis, Cast

The movie follows the romance between a journalist named Purva and a musician named Prem. Although they fall deeply in love, a major hurdle arises: Purva is the sole financial provider for six women in her ancestral house and refuses to leave them behind after getting married. Turning traditional wedding customs completely on their head, Prem proposes an unconventional solution—moving his entire family into her home instead. Alongside leads Khurrana and Sharvari, the ensemble cast features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Supriya Pathak, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, and several others.