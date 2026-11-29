Yeh Prem Mol Liya is directed by Sooraj Barjatya.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.
The film released on November 27.
Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya debuted on Friday to fairly positive critical reception. Despite posting an upward trend at the box office on its second day, the film is weathering stiff competition from fresh arrival Gunmaaster G9, as well as Ramayana, which continues to hold strong in its fourth week.
Screened across 5,631 shows on Friday, Yeh Prem Mol Liya debuted with ₹4 crore on Day 1. Over the same period, the same tracking platform stated that Ramayana, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, pulled in upwards of ₹7 crore on its 23rd day in theaters. According to the most recent figures from Sacnilk, Yeh Prem saw an upward trajectory on Saturday, adding ₹5.25 crore to bring its cumulative two-day box office haul to ₹9.25 crore.
Sacnilk reports that Yeh Prem Mol Liya screened across 7,126 shows nationwide. This takes a net domestic collection of ₹5.25 crore. Marking a 31.3% jump in revenue over its opening day, the movie's total net earnings in India now sit at ₹9.25 crore, with domestic gross figures hitting ₹11 crore, a tally projected to rise further through Sunday. Internationally, the film has grossed ₹7.75 crore, taking its cumulative global box office total to ₹18.75 crore.
Despite hitting theaters on the exact same day, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Gunmaaster G9 has faltered behind the Khurrana and Sharvari starrer, reaping ₹8 crore in total net revenue and ₹9.50 crore in gross box office earnings.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya Synopsis, Cast
The movie follows the romance between a journalist named Purva and a musician named Prem. Although they fall deeply in love, a major hurdle arises: Purva is the sole financial provider for six women in her ancestral house and refuses to leave them behind after getting married. Turning traditional wedding customs completely on their head, Prem proposes an unconventional solution—moving his entire family into her home instead. Alongside leads Khurrana and Sharvari, the ensemble cast features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Supriya Pathak, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, and several others.
It has been produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.