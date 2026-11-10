On crown design challenge

Designing the crown was the toughest problem. Sardhariya revealed they experimented a lot with the idea; they made several mock 3D crowns and ensured that they got the design right first. "Then we started reverse-engineering it to see how we could make it lighter and lighter. But I don't think we could go any lighter than 1.8 kg. That was the best we could do, and even that felt like a lot. You don't see that in his expressions or anything like that, but it was quite a task," she added.