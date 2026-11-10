Anupam Kher Slams Attack on BSF Officer In Tripura, Decries Public Silence

Anupam Kher denounced the attack on the Tripura BSF officers.
The confrontation happened on November 2.
In a video, Kher appealed for citizens to honour the soldiers with dignity.
Outraged by the recent assault on BSF officers in Tripura, actor Anupam Kher posted a video online calling out the public silence surrounding the violence and praising the targeted jawans for their extraordinary restraint under attack. He praised law enforcement's quick crackdowns, contending that mob violence against border guards must never be normalized. Describing the footage as deeply painful and infuriating, Kher shared that the disturbing visuals forced him to speak out publicly in defense of the security forces.
In the video, Kher urged the public to remember that soldiers are not just uniform-clad figures, but someone’s son, brother, or husband. He argued that wearing armor shouldn't strip them of their humanity or leave them without public backing, noting that any true patriot should be furious over such violence.
Kher called out the public's eerie silence, contrasting society's eagerness to condemn domestic abuse with its indifference to an assault on a border guard. While he welcomed the swift arrests, framing them as necessary accountability rather than revenge, his highest praise went to the injured jawan. He commended the officer's self-control, highlighting how the soldier opted for disciplined restraint over deadly force despite having every power to retaliate.
He warned against letting mob violence targeting security personnel become normalized, concluding that while jawans protect the nation at the frontlines, citizens bear an equal duty to defend their dignity at home.
Tripura BSF Attack Details
Tensions boiled over on November 2 when a local mob ambushed BSF 49th Battalion personnel conducting a counter-smuggling drive, leaving three officers injured. The violent confrontation erupted after residents mobilized to protest the detention of a local man, Hefzur Rahman, during a land-clearing exercise.
Armed with wooden poles and bamboo, rioters assaulted Company Commander Rohit, driver Sunil Kumar, and officer Manjit, while attempting to wrest away their service rifles and vandalizing an official BSF transport vehicle. Tripura Police IG (Law and Order) Ipper Manchak confirmed that law enforcement rounded up ten suspects on the day of the riot, including three women, and detained eight additional individuals the following day, as authorities ramp up cross-border anti-smuggling operations and investigate illegal land encroachments.