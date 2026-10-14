Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Release Postponed; Anupam Kher, Boman Irani’s Film Delayed To March 2027

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 will now be released next year.
The sequel was earlier scheduled for August 28, 2026.
Ravi Kishan and Divya Khosla Kumar have also been added to the sequel.
Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 has been postponed. The comedy sequel has pushed its release back from August 28, 2026. It will now hit the screens in March 2027. The sequel stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in lead roles and continues a story that built a loyal following after its 2006 release.
Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 new release date
The sequel will arrive in cinemas on March 5, 2027,
On Tuesday, the makers shared the new release date and put out a fresh poster. “Deal पक्की! The Khoslas are ready to take possession of cinemas with #KhoslaKaGhosla2, arriving on the big screen on 5th March 2027!” the makers captioned the post.
The new poster points to a wider cast line-up for the follow-up.
Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 cast
Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 will reunite Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Tara Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja and Parvin Dabas from the first film.
The new poster adds more names. Ravi Kishan and Divya Khosla Kumar will also be part of the sequel, according to the new poster.
That mix of returning actors and new additions gives the film its main draw. For many viewers, the appeal lies in seeing the original ensemble return to a story world that has stayed alive well beyond its first run.
About original film legacy
Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Khosla Ka Ghosla followed a middle-class family trying to recover a plot of land taken over through fraud.
The film blended humour with family squabbles and the struggle against a powerful property dealer, giving viewers a story that felt both familiar and sharply observed.
It has been a decade, still it continues to connect with viewers.
In January this year, Kher shared that he had wrapped a schedule for the film and expressed deep gratitude to the team.
He shared a video with glimpses from the film’s sets and appeared in it as Khosla. The post also featured Shorey, Dabas, Sharma and Irani, who returns as Khurana.
Kher wrote, “SCHEDULE WRAP OF #KKG2!! As I finish 90% of my work for #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is full of gratitude! It has been an exhausting but an EXHILARATING experience! This is going to be an EPIC sequel to an OG #CultClassic! This time the con is bigger than the biggest! A huge Thank you to each and every cast member (You ALL are Great), all the technicians, writers, director, producers and unit members for their love, warmth and support! Looking forward to meeting you again. Happy rest of the shooting!! Love always! (sic)”