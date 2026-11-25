Ragini Sona says producer disagreements will not affect Hanuman Ansh sequel plans.
The makers had considered at least three films on Neem Karoli Baba.
Hanuman Ansh reportedly crossed ₹450 crore worldwide after a slow theatrical start.
Despite reports of disagreements among the producers of Hanuman Ansh, co-producer Ragini Sona has said the differences will not derail plans for a sequel. Speaking to SCREEN at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa, she acknowledged the disagreements but maintained that the team remained together.
The film, which reportedly earned over ₹450 crore worldwide, was produced by Anupriya Nagar, Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona and Namrata Singh. Reports of a fallout emerged after its box office success, drawing attention to disagreements among the four makers.
Ragini Sona addresses reported Hanuman Ansh producer fallout
Ragini did not deny that differences had emerged within the team. However, she said such disagreements were part of working together and that the producers had chosen not to discuss their issues publicly.
"I will definitely not deny because chaar bartan saath honge toh khadkenge hi (if there are people, there is friction). Disagreements happen sometimes," she said.
Explaining their decision to keep the matter private, she added, "But, we would never go out in public and say this because producers don't go public and give away controversies to people to talk about. Sometimes, some people make certain mistakes, but we are all together. We are telling everything, doing press conferences together, and going to events together. That says a lot about us being together."
Hanuman Ansh sequel plans remain unchanged
Ragini said the producers had discussed expanding the story of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba into multiple films even while the first instalment was being shot. She added that the story had enough material for at least three parts, although the team had not yet found time to focus on the sequel.
"The clash will not affect anything at all. When we were shooting for Hanuman Ansh 1, we as producers had already decided that we will make a part 2. The stories of Neem Karoli Baba are so many, that you can't cover them in a single film. We had thought of at least three parts. Maybe we will make two or even three parts. The first film took a lot of time from us, so we haven't found the time to focus on the second part," she said.
Ragini Sona on Hanuman Ansh's box office journey
Ragini recalled that the film struggled to secure screens and received a lukewarm response during its first two weeks. She said the decision to continue its theatrical run for another week helped change its fortunes.
"The way it was accepted by the audience was magical. We couldn't get screens and had a lukewarm response in the first two weeks, but our decision to run it for one more week changed everything," she said.
Ragini also addressed comparisons with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, saying the two films were made with different intentions and that there was no real basis for comparing them.