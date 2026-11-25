"The clash will not affect anything at all. When we were shooting for Hanuman Ansh 1, we as producers had already decided that we will make a part 2. The stories of Neem Karoli Baba are so many, that you can't cover them in a single film. We had thought of at least three parts. Maybe we will make two or even three parts. The first film took a lot of time from us, so we haven't found the time to focus on the second part," she said.