Hanuman Ansh earned ₹342.44 crore net at the Indian box office.
Neem Karoli Baba's biographical film collected ₹452.86 crore worldwide.
The devotional drama stayed in cinemas for over 80 days.
Hanuman Ansh, the devotional film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is preparing for its digital debut after an extraordinary run in theatres. Made on a reported budget of just ₹2 crore, the film went on to collect over ₹342 crore net in India, turning into one of the year's biggest box office surprises. Director Vishal Chaturvedi announced the film's OTT arrival through a joint Instagram post, giving audiences another opportunity to watch its spiritual story.
Hanuman Ansh OTT release: When and where to watch
The film will stream on SonyLIV. The announcement shared by the makers read, "A divine force. An extraordinary story. A film loved by the nation, now coming home. Hanuman Ansh, arriving on Sony LIV on 27th November!"
The release will bring the film to viewers who may have missed its theatrical run. Its success is particularly striking because it did not rely on a major star cast or a large production budget to draw audiences.
What is Hanuman Ansh about?
Hanuman Ansh follows Lakshminarayan, a young man who loses his mother and begins questioning the meaning of God, life and death. His search for answers takes him across North India, where he encounters human suffering and tries to understand the larger questions of existence. This journey eventually leads to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings continue to influence devotees.
The film features Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection
According to figures shared by Sacnilk, the film collected ₹342.44 crore net in India and ₹452.86 crore worldwide. It opened with just ₹10 lakh and earned around ₹1.50 crore in its first two weeks. Positive word of mouth subsequently helped its collections rise sharply.
By its eighth week, the film had crossed ₹300 crore net in India. It also remained in theatres for over 80 days, an impressive run for a film made on such a modest budget. Its eventual domestic collection surpassed the reported lifetime earnings of several major releases, including Jana Nayagan, Toxic and Peddi.