Hanuman Ansh, the devotional film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is preparing for its digital debut after an extraordinary run in theatres. Made on a reported budget of just ₹2 crore, the film went on to collect over ₹342 crore net in India, turning into one of the year's biggest box office surprises. Director Vishal Chaturvedi announced the film's OTT arrival through a joint Instagram post, giving audiences another opportunity to watch its spiritual story.