Hanuman Ansh Team Warns Legal Action Against Unauthorized Rights Claims

Hanuman Ansh is one of the year's biggest breakout surprises.
Vishal Chaturvedi wrote and directed the devotional film.
Hanuman Ansh draws from the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba.
Hanuman Ansh, the film centered on Neem Karoli Baba, turned into 2026’s biggest box office sensation. Sacnilk reports that the tiny ₹2 crore project went on to pull in a massive ₹452.86 crore globally. Behind the scenes, though, friction has emerged, with director Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi and producers Namrata G. Singh, Ragini Sona, and Anupriya Nagar clashing over creative differences.
In a new statement, Vishal Chaturvedi and Namrata G. Singh have been singled out as the sole executive directors. The statement clarified, “Hanuman Ansh has one authorised channel. In light of multiple reports circulating in the market and media, Swambhu Media Network Pvt. Ltd. (“Company”) sets out the following facts for the record. The Company is aware that an individual is representing themselves as authorised to deal with the rights in the Film. No individual holds that authority.”
The note further stated, “All rights in the Film (theatrical, streaming, broadcast, music, gaming, licensing, etc.), in India and internationally, are dealt with only through the process set out in the inter-se agreements executed amongst the Producers. Namrata G Singh and Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi are solely authorised to direct public relations, marketing, awards and partnerships on behalf of the Company. All day-to-day coordination with partners, platforms and media is carried out through them. Every shareholder and IP owner must keep the Executive Directors informed of any engagement relating to the Company or the Film.”
“No party acting alone has authority to deal in the Film. Any such dealing is invalid and not binding on the Company or the Producers. Any statement, award claim or business arrangement made outside this process is not recognised by the Company. Those who engage outside it do so entirely at their own risk. Speaking for the Film requires confirmation first. Any individual, including members of the cast and crew, intending to make a public statement or appear on behalf of Hanuman Ansh at any public platform, media channel, podcast, YouTube channel, interview, promotional gathering or private event must first coordinate with, and obtain confirmation through, the Film’s official communication channels,” the statement insisted.
Outlining why the film's rights and association need to be protected, Singh and Chaturvedi underlined, “Hanuman Ansh belongs to Maharaj ji’s devotees across the world. Our duty is to protect it, and to give every partner one clear and verified door to the Film.”
The company has further warned that it will take necessary legal action across territories against any attempt to misuse the film's name, credits or intellectual property.
Hanuman Ansh Synopsis, Release Details
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a devotional drama. It follows a grieving young man, Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after his mother's death. As he travels across North India in search of answers to life, death, and human suffering, he eventually becomes the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, with Purnima Tiwari portraying his wife, Rambeti Sharma. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Vihaan Shedge and Anil Rastogi.