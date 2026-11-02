Hanuman Ansh Team Warns Legal Action Against Unauthorized Rights Claims

“No party acting alone has authority to deal in the Film. Any such dealing is invalid and not binding on the Company or the Producers. Any statement, award claim or business arrangement made outside this process is not recognised by the Company. Those who engage outside it do so entirely at their own risk. Speaking for the Film requires confirmation first. Any individual, including members of the cast and crew, intending to make a public statement or appear on behalf of Hanuman Ansh at any public platform, media channel, podcast, YouTube channel, interview, promotional gathering or private event must first coordinate with, and obtain confirmation through, the Film’s official communication channels,” the statement insisted.