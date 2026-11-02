Mannat Gets A King Makeover As Shah Rukh Khan Turns 61, Actor Thanks Fans With Note

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

On his 61st birthday, Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans with a handwritten message as Mannat was transformed with striking visuals and dialogues from his upcoming film King

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Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Turns 61 Photo: AFP
Summary of this article

  • Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 and shared a handwritten birthday message.

  • Mannat displayed King visuals and dialogues during the midnight fan gathering.

  • King marks Shah Rukh's first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations at Mannat looked different this year. The superstar turned 61 on Monday but skipped his customary midnight balcony appearance at his Bandra residence. With the actor temporarily out of the bungalow, fans couldn't catch a glimpse of him in person. However, Shah Rukh found another way to acknowledge their love, sharing a handwritten message that was displayed outside Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan shares handwritten birthday note for fans

Fans gathered outside Mannat at midnight to celebrate Shah Rukh's birthday. They were greeted by a billboard carrying a personal message from the superstar. It read: “Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all.” The note was signed with ‘lots of love and a big hug’.

The display also featured larger-than-life visuals from King, Shah Rukh's upcoming film. Two dialogues, "King Akela Kaafi Hai" and “Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon,” were prominently showcased, turning the birthday gathering into an early promotional moment for the action drama.

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Mannat gets a King-themed makeover

The birthday celebrations extended beyond Mannat. On Sunday, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with Shah Rukh's pictures and birthday greetings. The displays added to the excitement around King, which has been generating interest ahead of its theatrical release.

Last week, the actor also unveiled a new poster from the film. Featuring him holding a gun and walking out of a tunnel surrounded by flames, the image presented him in a fierce avatar. “Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING,” he wrote while sharing it.

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All about Shah Rukh Khan's King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh's reunion with the filmmaker after Pathaan. The film also brings him together on screen with daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan are part of the cast.

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The action drama is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release.

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