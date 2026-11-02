La Liga 2026-27: Lamine Yamal And Raphinha Double Up As Dominant Barcelona Rout Alaves 6–1

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 2 November 2026 9:38 am

Barcelona responded to recent set-backs in emphatic fashion with a dominant 6-1 victory over Deportivo Alavés at Spotify Camp Nou. Hansi Flick's side put the game out of reach in a breathtaking first half. Raphinha opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Fermín López doubled the advantage midway through the half. Raphinha added his second goal in the 41st minute, and Lamine Yamal made it 4-0 in first-half stoppage time. In the second period, Lamine Yamal grabbed his double in the 64th minute after a VAR review, and substitute Anthony Gordon struck an 81st-minute sixth goal. Mariano Díaz netted a late consolation for Alavés, but the win ensured Barcelona maintained top spot in La Liga with 10 wins from 11 games.