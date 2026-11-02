La Liga 2026-27: Lamine Yamal And Raphinha Double Up As Dominant Barcelona Rout Alaves 6–1

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Barcelona responded to recent set-backs in emphatic fashion with a dominant 6-1 victory over Deportivo Alavés at Spotify Camp Nou.  Hansi Flick's side put the game out of reach in a breathtaking first half. Raphinha opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Fermín López doubled the advantage midway through the half. Raphinha added his second goal in the 41st minute, and Lamine Yamal made it 4-0 in first-half stoppage time. In the second period, Lamine Yamal grabbed his double in the 64th minute after a VAR review, and substitute Anthony Gordon struck an 81st-minute sixth goal.  Mariano Díaz netted a late consolation for Alavés, but the win ensured Barcelona maintained top spot in La Liga with 10 wins from 11 games. 

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La Liga: Barcelona vs Alaves
Barcelona's Raphinha, right, celebrates with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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La Liga: Alaves vs Barcelona
Alaves' goalkeeper Antonio Sivera heads the ball ahead of Barcelona's Raphinha during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Alaves
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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La Liga Soccer Match: Alaves vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Raphinha, left, scores his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Spain La Liga Soccer: Barcelona vs Alaves
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, celebrates with Barcelona's Raphinha after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Spain La Liga Soccer: Alaves vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal scores his side's fifth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Barcelona vs Alaves
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal kicks the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Alaves vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Anthony Gordon celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Alaves vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, challenges for the ball with Alaves' Youssef Enriquez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Spanish La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Alaves
Barcelona's Raphinha reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

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