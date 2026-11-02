Fabio Silva’s Late Equalizer Earns Dortmund 2–2 Draw Against Bayern In Thrilling Der Klassiker

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Borussia Dortmund produced a remarkable fightback at the Allianz Arena, coming from behind twice to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in a gripping Der Klassiker. Bayern took the lead in the 38th minute when Konrad Laimer finished off a fine team move. Dortmund responded after the break, with Serhou Guirassy leveling the score on the hour mark. Bayern had a prime opportunity to retake control shortly after, but Harry Kane uncharacteristically missed a penalty. Dayot Upamecano made amends for his side in the 66th minute by powering home a header to put Bayern back ahead 2-1. However, Dortmund refused to back down. In the 89th minute, substitute Fábio Silva capitalised on a loose ball following a late corner to slot home the equalizer, rescuing a hard-earned point for the visitors in the dying moments.

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