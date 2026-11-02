Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra Ruled Out Of India Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check Updated NZ Squad

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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New Zealand will be without Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra for the five-match ODI series against India due to injuries. Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls and Dean Foxcroft have been added to the squad, while Matt Henry's availability for the November 4 opener remains uncertain

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New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates the wicket of England's Sam Curran during their T20 World Cup match in Colombo. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra ruled out of the five-match ODI series against India with injuries

  • Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls and Dean Foxcroft added to the squad

  • Matt Henry's availability for the November 4 opener remains uncertain

New Zealand will be without two of their key players, Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra, for the upcoming five-match ODI series against India after both were ruled out due to injuries.

The duo will continue their rehabilitation programmes, with neither having recovered sufficiently to return to competitive action.

Chapman has been dealing with a left hamstring injury sustained during his stint at the European T20 Premier League in September. A recent MRI scan revealed that the batter needs another two weeks of rehabilitation before he can regain full fitness.

Meanwhile, Ravindra continues to recover from a right shoulder injury suffered during a promotional shoot in September.

The all-rounder is yet to regain the required range of movement to field at full capacity, prompting the team management to avoid rushing his return with a Test series against India also scheduled later this month.

"Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side so it's a shame they have to miss this series," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said.

"I caught up with Mark last week and although he's disappointed he's working hard to get back on the field.

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New Zealand's Zak Foulkes celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. - Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
NZ vs SL 2nd T20: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra bats - | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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"With Rachin, his shoulder hasn't quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don't want to take any undue risks."

Also Read: India Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Squads, Schedule, Streaming - All You Need to Know

Henry Nicholls, Dean Foxcroft Added To New Zealand Squad

With Chapman and Ravindra unavailable, New Zealand have made several changes to their ODI squad. Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert, who was initially selected only for the fourth and fifth matches, will now be available throughout the series.

Experienced left-handed batter Henry Nicholls has been drafted in for the opening three ODIs, while all-rounder Dean Foxcroft will join the group for the final two matches after completing New Zealand A's red-ball series against India A.

Nicholls enters the squad in good form, having struck 119 for Canterbury against Wellington in the Ford Trophy. The century was his 13th in List A cricket. The 34-year-old has represented New Zealand in 92 ODIs and was also part of their tour of the West Indies earlier this year.

Foxcroft, meanwhile, recently featured in New Zealand's ODI assignments against the West Indies and will provide another option for the latter part of the series.

There have also been changes to the pace-bowling contingent. Matt Fisher, who was originally named only for the last two ODIs, will now remain with the squad for the entire series as additional bowling cover.

Matt Henry has also rejoined the group after missing the final three T20Is against India with a low-grade tear in his right quadricep. The fast bowler will assemble with the squad in Auckland on Monday, November 2, with his availability for the opening ODI to be assessed.

New Zealand will begin their preparations in Auckland ahead of the series opener at Eden Park on Wednesday, November 4. The Blackcaps will be looking to bounce back after losing the five-match T20I series 3-2 against India.

New Zealand's Updated ODI Squads For India Series

ODIs 1-3: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

ODIs 4 & 5: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

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