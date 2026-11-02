Eder Militao’s La Moraleja Home Burgled During El Clasico As Thieves Loot Valuables Worth Over €350,000

Eder Militao’s home in La Moraleja near Madrid was burgled during Real Madrid’s El Clasico win over Barcelona
Thieves reportedly entered through a third-floor bathroom window and targeted the bedroom
Jewellery, watches and bags worth more than €350,000 were taken
Eder Militao has become the latest footballer in Spain to suffer a home burglary. Spanish newspaper El Mundo first reported that jewellery, watches and bags worth €350,000, or about $391,000, were taken from his home.
Militao did not leave the bench in the El Clasico at the Camp Nou on October 25, 2026, when Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in La Liga. Thieves hit his home in La Moraleja, the upmarket area near Madrid.
How The Thieves Entered
The break-in happened during the match, in the first half between 9 pm and 10 pm. At least two people got in through a third-floor bathroom window.
They headed straight for Militao’s bedroom, ransacked it and left with valuables. Security cameras briefly caught the intruders, but they removed the bedroom camera almost immediately.
El Mundo said the alarm was off during the burglary and was turned on only after the family went to bed. Police and private security from the residential complex later reached the house and asked the occupants if they had seen two people with suitcases. The family denied it. Officers then went upstairs and found Militao’s room in disarray, with belongings strewn across the floor and bed.
Valuables The Thieves Took
A Rolex watch worth €53,000 had gone missing, along with a Richard Mille valued at about €170,000.
Three Chanel handbags worth roughly €15,000 were taken, and Cartier rings and bracelets estimated at €25,000 were also missing.
Additional jewellery, bracelets and suitcases pushed the total loss above €350,000.
Family unaware inside
Militao’s family was inside the house the entire time.
They were watching the El Clasico on television on the ground floor and did not hear or see anything suspicious. The intruders worked on the upper floors without alerting anyone below.
Militao discovered the theft only after he returned home from Barcelona.
Pattern of robberies
The burglary fits a wider pattern of burglaries and robberies targeting footballers in Spain.
In 2022, then-Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a broken jaw during an armed robbery at his home. More recently, Real Betis striker Troy Parrott’s home near Seville was broken into by masked men while he was playing against Barcelona; nothing was taken.
Former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico was also the victim of an armed robbery this month while his family was at home.