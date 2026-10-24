Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch El Clasico

Barcelona have won all nine La Liga matches and top the table on 27 points
Real Madrid are third on 21 points and could fall nine points behind Barca
Vinicius Junior is suspended for Real Madrid, while Barcelona are missing Dani Olmo and several others
Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou in El Clasico on Sunday, aiming to extend their perfect La Liga start and widen their lead at the top. Barcelona have won all nine league matches, sitting on 27 points—five clear of Atletico Madrid and six ahead of third-placed Real Madrid (21 points).
Despite a mid-week 4-2 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain, Hansi Flick’s side hold strong domestic momentum following a 5-2 win over Real Betis. A victory would put Barcelona nine points clear of Madrid. Barcelona have won six of the last seven meetings against Real Madrid in all competitions, including a 2-0 home victory last season, and haven't lost at home to their rivals since October 2023.
Real Madrid enter the clash on a four-game winning streak across all competitions, including a 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig and a 4-1 league win against Sevilla. Jose Mourinho’s side recovered well after an earlier derby loss to Atletico, but falling nine points behind Barcelona would severely damage their title defense ahead of upcoming fixtures against Racing Santander, Valencia, and AEK Athens.
Team News
Out with injuries are Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee), Andreas Christensen (thigh), and Eric Garcia (thigh). Jules Kounde is a major doubt (ankle). Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart are expected at full-back, with Rodri and Fermin Lopez returning to midfield. Yamal, Raphinha, and Anthony Gordon should lead the attack.
Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), and Raul Asencio (leg) are sidelined, while Vinicius Junior is suspended. Federico Valverde could play right-back, with Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler, and Yan Diomande featuring behind Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.
All You Need To Know About the La Liga 2026-27 Match Between Barcelona and Real Madrid
When and Where Will The La Liga 2026-27 Match Between Barcelona and Real Madrid Take Place?
The La Liga El Clasico encounter between the Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place on Monday, October 26, at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain at 1:30 AM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast the Barcelona Vs Real Madrid La Liga Match?
The La Liga El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will not be telecast live on TV in India. There are no broadcasters in India for La Liga matches.
How Can Fans Watch the Barcelona Vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Online in India?
The La Liga game between the two teams will be streamed in India exclusively on the FanCode app and website.