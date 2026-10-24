Barcelona vs real madrid la liga 2026 27 preview when and where to watch el clasico

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch El Clasico

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 24 October 2026 7:31 pm

Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday night in the latest El Clasico, with Hansi Flick’s side aiming to protect their perfect La Liga start. Barca have won all nine league matches and lead the table on 27 points, while Real Madrid are third on 21 and cannot afford to fall further behind

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 24 October 2026 7:31 pm

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal gestures end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

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