Real Madrid confirmed Thibaut Courtois will miss Sunday’s Clasico against Barcelona
The club said the Belgian goalkeeper is out as a last-minute absentee because of flu symptoms
Andriy Lunin is now expected to start in goal for Real Madrid
Real Madrid will be without Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for Sunday’s Clasico against Barcelona, leaving Andriy Lunin set to start in goal in one of the biggest matches of their season .
Madrid go into the game third in La Liga on 21 points. Barcelona lead the table with 27, adding weight to Courtois’s late withdrawal .
Club Confirms Absence
The club confirmed the setback in a statement on its official website. “Thibaut Courtois has been confirmed as a last-minute absentee from the Real Madrid versus Barcelona match, scheduled for this Sunday evening as part of the tenth round of the Spanish league, due to suffering from flu symptoms.”
Madrid also announced a squad change. “Goalkeeper Ilya Voloshyn has joined Real Madrid's squad for the Clasico match in place of Courtois.”
The absence means Ukraine's Andriy Lunin is now expected to start between the posts against Barcelona. Courtois’s withdrawal comes just before a match that could affect the early title race .
Courtois Season Record
Courtois has played 12 matches across all competitions this season.
He has conceded 14 goals and kept two clean sheets. Those numbers now frame the loss for Madrid as they prepare to face the league leaders without their first-choice goalkeeper .