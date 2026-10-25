Thibaut Courtois Ruled Out Of Barcelona Vs Real Madrid El Clasico 2026-27! Know Reason Of Star Goalkeeper's Absence

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

Real Madrid will be without Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for Sunday’s Clasico against Barcelona after the club confirmed he was a last-minute absentee

image Prefer on Google
Thibaut Courtois Ruled Out Barcelona Vs Real Madrid La Liga El Clasico 2026-27
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois makes a save during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid confirmed Thibaut Courtois will miss Sunday’s Clasico against Barcelona

  • The club said the Belgian goalkeeper is out as a last-minute absentee because of flu symptoms

  • Andriy Lunin is now expected to start in goal for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be without Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for Sunday’s Clasico against Barcelona, leaving Andriy Lunin set to start in goal in one of the biggest matches of their season .

Madrid go into the game third in La Liga on 21 points. Barcelona lead the table with 27, adding weight to Courtois’s late withdrawal .

Club Confirms Absence

The club confirmed the setback in a statement on its official website. “Thibaut Courtois has been confirmed as a last-minute absentee from the Real Madrid versus Barcelona match, scheduled for this Sunday evening as part of the tenth round of the Spanish league, due to suffering from flu symptoms.”

Madrid also announced a squad change. “Goalkeeper Ilya Voloshyn has joined Real Madrid's squad for the Clasico match in place of Courtois.”

The absence means Ukraine's Andriy Lunin is now expected to start between the posts against Barcelona. Courtois’s withdrawal comes just before a match that could affect the early title race .

Courtois Season Record

Courtois has played 12 matches across all competitions this season.

He has conceded 14 goals and kept two clean sheets. Those numbers now frame the loss for Madrid as they prepare to face the league leaders without their first-choice goalkeeper .

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories