Will Vinicius Jr Play El Clasico Against Barcelona? Here's What The La Liga Suspension Means For Real Madrid Forward

Vinícius Júnior was shown a red card against Villarreal after VAR overturned a Real Madrid goal
Replays showed the Brazilian pulled Nathan Saliba’s hair, which falls under IFAB Law 12 on violent conduct
Real Madrid expect a domestic suspension, with a likely three-match ban under review
Vinícius Júnior was sent off against Villarreal after a VAR review turned a Real Madrid goal into a red-card flashpoint. The dismissal was only the fourth red card of his senior career and came moments after he thought he had put Madrid 2-0 up in their La Liga game. He will likely face a domestic suspension but remain available in the Champions League.
The move had started with Jude Bellingham driving down the left and ended with a simple finish that looked set to end Vinícius Jr’s six-week wait for a goal from open play. He celebrated in his usual way and José Mourinho joined in. At the age of 63, he did not quite move with the vigour he once did before the intervention from the video assistant referee changed the sequence completely.
Replays showed Vinícius Jr had gained his advantage over Nathan Saliba by pulling the defender’s hair while making his run. According to BBC, IFAB’s Law 12 treats that as violent conduct. Mourinho, described as livid after the match, refused to speak to the media. Whether Vinícius Jr misses the first Clásico depends on whether the federation extends the ban, but Madrid still expect to have him for their upcoming European games because domestic bans do not carry into the Champions League.
Why Was He Sent Off?
The goal did not just get ruled out.
VAR picked up more than the off-ball run. Replays showed Vinícius Jr pulled Nathan Saliba’s hair to gain the position from which he went through and scored. That action became the central issue once the footage was reviewed.
According to BBC, the relevant law is clear. IFAB’s Law 12 treats that act as violent conduct. That is why the review ended not only with the goal being chalked off, but also with a red card that Madrid could not avoid on the night.
What Ban Applies?
Madrid expect a domestic suspension.
Referee Isidro Díaz de Mera’s report is unlikely to help Vinícius Jr when the case is reviewed. Madrid are expected to appeal, but the club still anticipate a three-match ban for the Brazilian.
If that happens, the ban will be served in La Liga. Vinícius Jr would miss Sevilla, Barcelona and Racing Santander before returning against Valencia on Nov. 8. According to AP News, Madrid have two Champions League matches during that spell, but those games do not count towards a domestic suspension.
Why No Europe Ban?
The split is straightforward.
Domestic suspensions do not carry over into European competitions. That means Vinícius Jr can still play for Madrid in the Champions League even if he is banned for three league matches in Spain.
Madrid’s European schedule now comes into sharper focus. After only one league-phase gameweek in the early part of the season, they have three continental fixtures before the next international break. Roma, RB Leipzig and AEK Athens are the next opponents.
Assuming he stays fit, Vinícius Jr will be available for all three. So while Madrid may lose him for a key run in La Liga, they do not lose him for the next phase of their European campaign.
What Does It Mean?
This is a big stretch for Madrid.
The suspension lands at a sensitive time for Mourinho, who has yet to convince many that he is the right man to help Los Blancos overtake Barcelona in Spain. Missing Vinícius Jr for league games, especially the first Clásico, adds pressure to a team already facing scrutiny.
Europe brings its own demand. Madrid are 15-time European champions and the expectation around the club remains the same—anything short of another Champions League triumph is widely treated as failure. Mourinho, for his part, has not won that trophy since leading Inter Milan to the treble in 2010.
Roma have their own version of the same rule in play. One of Madrid’s next European opponents saw Donyell Malen sent off in a Serie A draw with Como on Sunday. Malen, who’s been one of the most prolific performers on the planet this calendar year, will serve a domestic ban, but can still line up when the Giallorossi host Mourinho’s side on Matchday 2 of the league phase on Wednesday.