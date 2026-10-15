Will Vinicius Jr Play El Clasico Against Barcelona? Here's What The La Liga Suspension Means For Real Madrid Forward

Replays showed Vinícius Jr had gained his advantage over Nathan Saliba by pulling the defender’s hair while making his run. According to BBC, IFAB’s Law 12 treats that as violent conduct. Mourinho, described as livid after the match, refused to speak to the media. Whether Vinícius Jr misses the first Clásico depends on whether the federation extends the ban, but Madrid still expect to have him for their upcoming European games because domestic bans do not carry into the Champions League.