Celta Vigo arrive sitting 11th in the table after matching Madrid's defensive tally of 10 goals conceded in 12 league outings, though their attack has struggled with only 10 league goals scored. The visitors do bring some momentum from a 5–0 Copa del Rey win over Salamanca on November 13, while veteran threat Iago Aspas and Pablo Durán remain key attacking options amid a long list of squad fitness doubts.