Real Madrid are aiming for a ninth consecutive victory in all competitions when they face Celta Vigo at home on Saturday night
Jose Mourinho’s side are second in La Liga with 30 points from 12 matches, three behind leaders Barcelona
Madrid have the league’s best defensive record, having conceded only 10 goals and remaining unbeaten after 12 games
Real Madrid return to the Bernabéu on Saturday night (Sunday) chasing a ninth consecutive victory in all competitions and a fifth straight La Liga win to keep within three points of league leaders Barcelona.
Unbeaten in the league with 30 points from 12 matches and sharing the division's best defensive record with just 10 goals conceded, José Mourinho's side also has a score to settle after Celta pulled off a 2–0 upset at the Bernabéu last season.
Celta Vigo arrive sitting 11th in the table after matching Madrid's defensive tally of 10 goals conceded in 12 league outings, though their attack has struggled with only 10 league goals scored. The visitors do bring some momentum from a 5–0 Copa del Rey win over Salamanca on November 13, while veteran threat Iago Aspas and Pablo Durán remain key attacking options amid a long list of squad fitness doubts.
Team news tilts toward Madrid in attack with Vinícius Júnior back from domestic suspension, while Aurélien Tchouaméni and Bernardo Silva have returned to training even if neither is certain to start, and Rodrygo, Raúl Asencio, and Ferland Mendy stay sidelined.
Real Madrid Predicted Playing XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Guler; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe
Celta Vigo Predicted Playing XI: Radu; Rodriguez, Caceres, Alonso; Rueda, Antanon, Burcio, Carreira; Aspas, Duran, Swedberg
All You Need To Know About the La Liga 2026-27 match between Real Madrid And Celta Vigo
When and Where Will the La Liga Match Between Real Madrid And Celta Vigo Take Place?
The La Liga encounter between Real Madrid And Celta Vigo will take place on Sunday, November 22, at Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain, Spain and has a start time of 1:30 AM IST.
Which TV Will Telecast Real Madrid And Celta Vigo La Liga Match?
The La Liga match between Real Madrid And Celta Vigo will not be telecasted live on TV in India. There are no broadcasters in India for La Liga matches.
How can Fans Watch Real Madrid And Celta Vigo Online In India?
The La Liga game between the two teams will be streamed in India exclusively on the FanCode app and website.