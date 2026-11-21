Bayern Munich confirmed Harry Kane has suffered a tear of the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle
The England captain is expected to be out for the next few months after Friday’s Bundesliga match against Cologne
Kane was injured in a challenge involving Cologne defender Joel Schmied near the back post
Harry Kane is expected to spend the next few months on the sidelines after picking up a left-ankle ligament injury in Bayern Munich's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Cologne on Friday. Bayern said scans later confirmed the issue.
The England captain, 33, suffered damage to the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle. “The 33-year-old will therefore be out for the next few months,” the club stated in a statement.
The setback is a significant one for Bayern and England. Kane has been central to Bayern since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, and he signed a new deal only two weeks ago.
How The Injury Happened
The damage followed a challenge.
Kane was hurt when Cologne defender Joel Schmied intervened on a low ball from Michael Olise. Schmied reached the ball first and then clipped Kane's left leg in his follow-through near the back post.
Kane stayed on the turf in obvious discomfort and got treatment on the field. He stood up, tried to continue briefly, and then had to leave with help from two physiotherapists.
Bayern's Medical Update
Bayern later spelled out the diagnosis.
“Harry Kane suffered a tear of the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle in Bayern Munich's Bundesliga home match against Köln on Friday evening. This was confirmed by an examination by Bayern Munich's medical department.
The 33-year-old will therefore be out for the next few months,” the club stated in a statement.
Kane's Bayern Impact
Kane has been Bayern's main attacking force.
Since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, he has scored 156 goals in 161 competitive appearances for the club. He also helped them win two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup.
His personal honours have also mounted. Kane became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Ballon d'Or last month.
Bayern recently moved to lock him down long term. He signed a contract extension two weeks ago that runs until June 2029. The latest setback now leaves the club without its leading striker for the coming months.