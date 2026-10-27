What Does It Mean To Belong In A Sport? Harry Kane Has His Answer In A Ballon d’Or

Harry Kane wins the 2026 Ballon d’Or, ending England’s 25-year wait
From Arsenal academy rejection to football’s biggest individual honour
Kane’s Bayern Munich success crowns a career built on persistence and resilience
There is something deeply human about wanting to belong. To be accepted by the people whose approval matters, to find your place in the thing you love and to prove you deserve to be there even when the world seems unconvinced.
For Harry Kane, that journey began long before he became England’s captain, Bayern Munich’s leading striker or the winner of football’s most coveted individual prize. It began with a young boy from Chingford, east London, who loved football but had to work to convince others that he had a future in it.
At the London Palladium, Kane lifted the 2026 Ballon d’Or, becoming the first Englishman to win the men’s award since Michael Owen in 2001. He had scored 73 goals for Bayern Munich and England during the 2025-26 season, helping his club win major domestic honours in Germany.
It was a remarkable campaign but the significance of the moment stretched far beyond one prolific season. Kane’s story is about what happens when someone who does not immediately fit the picture of a future superstar refuses to let others decide how far he can go.
As a child, Kane was released by Arsenal’s academy. He was small for his age and the club did not consider him the right fit. For a boy who loved football, it was an early rejection, arriving before he was old enough to understand just how difficult the road to professional sport could be.
His father, Pat, helped him see that it did not have to be the end. Kane returned to Ridgeway Rovers, the local club where he had started playing and continued pursuing the game he loved.
Kane eventually joined Tottenham Hotspur’s academy but his rise was hardly immediate. When he finally broke through in the 2014-15 season, scoring 31 goals in all competitions, he made it difficult for anyone to continue seeing him as merely a promising youngster.
Kane won three Premier League Golden Boots, became Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer and went on to become England’s record goalscorer. He captained his country and helped England reach the Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 finals, while also leading Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019.
Kane had established himself among the world's best but the absence of major trophies became a recurring qualification to his achievements. In August 2023, Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich, hoping to win the team honours that had eluded him.
Bayern were a club accustomed to winning and Kane was expected not just to score goals but to help deliver trophies. His first season ended without a major honour, while Tottenham won the Europa League in 2025.
Bayern won the Bundesliga in the 2025-26 season and added the DFB-Pokal, while Kane produced the most prolific campaign of his career, scoring 61 goals for his club and another 12 for England. The numbers were extraordinary but so was the context.
As Kane was named the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner, it marked the end of England’s 25-year wait for a male recipient and the culmination of a career shaped by rejection, setbacks and persistence. The award recognised his exceptional season but it also gave a different meaning to the journey that had brought him there.
Kane’s story is about more than proving critics wrong. As a child, he did not dream of winning the Ballon d’Or; he wanted to play football. As he grew older, he wanted to be on the pitch, to be trusted with the ball, to make a difference and to earn his place. He kept returning to that desire through every loan spell, every lost final and every season in which the goals came but the trophies did not.
Perhaps the hardest part of belonging is that it can seem to depend on other people’s judgement. But Kane has proved that belonging is not always something you are given. Sometimes, it is something you spend a lifetime building for yourself.