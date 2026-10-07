Harry Kane Brace Seals 3-0 England Victory Over Czechia in UEFA Nations League 2026-27

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 7 October 2026 5:14 pm

England put on a masterclass at Wembley Stadium, easing to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Czechia on Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. The breakthrough arrived in the 27th minute when sustained English pressure forced Czech defender Vladimír Coufal into turning an awkward clearance into his own net. Just before halftime, England doubled their lead: Elliot Anderson sparked a sharp sequence down the right, feeding Morgan Rogers, who delivered a pristine first-time cross for captain Harry Kane to turn home. Kane struck again shortly after the interval in the 57th minute, rising highest to power a header past Lukáš Horníček from a pinpoint corner delivered by Lewis Hall. The brace marked a historic night for Kane, who earned his record-equalling 125th cap and brought his all-time international tally to 91 goals. With this routine win, England advanced to 9 points, solidifying second place in Group A3.