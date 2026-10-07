Harry Kane Brace Seals 3-0 England Victory Over Czechia in UEFA Nations League 2026-27

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England put on a masterclass at Wembley Stadium, easing to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Czechia on Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. The breakthrough arrived in the 27th minute when sustained English pressure forced Czech defender Vladimír Coufal into turning an awkward clearance into his own net. Just before halftime, England doubled their lead: Elliot Anderson sparked a sharp sequence down the right, feeding Morgan Rogers, who delivered a pristine first-time cross for captain Harry Kane to turn home. Kane struck again shortly after the interval in the 57th minute, rising highest to power a header past Lukáš Horníček from a pinpoint corner delivered by Lewis Hall. The brace marked a historic night for Kane, who earned his record-equalling 125th cap and brought his all-time international tally to 91 goals. With this routine win, England advanced to 9 points, solidifying second place in Group A3.

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England Vs Czechia UEFA Nations League highlights
England's Harry Kane walks off the pitch after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Czechia in London, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Czechia UEFA Nations League highlights-Englands Eberechi Eze
England's Eberechi Eze falls over Czechia's Daniel Vasulín during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Czechia in London, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Czechia UEFA Nations League highlights-England fans
England fans cheer during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Czechia in London, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Czechia UEFA Nations League highlights Englands Harry Kane
England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Czechia in London, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Czechia UEFA Nations League highlights- Englands Harry Kane scores
England's Harry Kane scores third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Czechia in London, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Czechia UEFA Nations League highlights-Englands Lewis Hall
England's Lewis Hall, left, and Czechia's Matej Radosta fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Czechia in London, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Czechia UEFA Nations League highlights-Czechias Michal Sadilek
Czechia's Michal Sadilek, left, and England's Myles Lewis-Skelly fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Czechia in London, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Czechia UEFA Nations League highlights-Englands Jarell Quansah
England's Jarell Quansah, left, and Harry Kane react after second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Czechia in London, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Czechia UEFA Nations League highlights-Czechias Pavel Sulc
Czechia's Pavel Sulc passes the ball in front of England's Lewis Hall during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Czechia in London, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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England Vs Czechia UEFA Nations League highlights-Jude Bellingham
Czechia's Ryan Naderi, left, and Jude Bellingham fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Czechia in London, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

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