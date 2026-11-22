Dhruv Jurel took a stunning diving catch at short leg off Prasidh Krishna to dismiss Henry Nicholls for 31 on Day 4
Jasprit Bumrah provided an early breakthrough by dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck
New Zealand were 61/2 in 25.2 overs, trailing India by 291 runs at the time of filing
India struck a crucial blow in New Zealand's second innings as Dhruv Jurel produced a stunning diving catch at short leg to send Henry Nicholls back to the pavilion on Day 4 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, November 22.
The dismissal came in the 23rd over when Prasidh Krishna bowled a back-of-a-length delivery from round the wicket, angling it towards the stumps. Nicholls, looking to work the ball towards the leg side, got an inside edge that ricocheted off his thigh pad and popped up in front of short leg.
Jurel reacted instantly, diving forward and completing a sharp catch with his right hand just before the ball hit the ground. Nicholls, who had scored a century in the first innings, walked back for 31 off 59 deliveries, having hit three boundaries.
The wicket sparked celebrations among the Indian players, with captain Shubman Gill among the first to congratulate Jurel. The wicketkeeper, however, appeared to be in some discomfort after landing on his hip while taking the catch.
Earlier in the innings, Jasprit Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough by dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck in his opening over. Bumrah had already claimed four wickets in New Zealand's first innings, which ended at 368.
At the time of filing, New Zealand were 61/2 in 25.2 overs in their second innings, trailing India by 291 runs after the hosts had declared their first innings at 720/9.