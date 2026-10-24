India A were bowled out for just 113 on a green wicket as New Zealand's seamers dominated the opening innings
Simon Keene returned impressive figures of 5/24, dismissing Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel as five Indian batters registered ducks
Yash Rathod remained unbeaten on 44, while Devdutt Padikkal scored 32 as India's specialist batters struggled against New Zealand's pacers
India A batters struggled against New Zealand’s relatively inexperienced pace attack on a green top at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, folding for just 113 in their first innings. Simon Keene spearheaded the attack with impressive figures of 5/24, dismissing Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel cheaply. Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and KL Rahul (0) fell to Zak Gibson and Fraser Sheat, respectively. Devdutt Padikkal (32 off 77) was the only specialist batter to offer some resistance, while Yash Rathod’s unbeaten 44 at No. 6 helped India cross the 100-run mark. Five Indian batters failed to open their accounts.