Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Secure Ducks, Jurel Out On 1 As India Test Regulars Crumble vs New Zealand A

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

India A collapsed for 113 against New Zealand's seam attack at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, with Simon Keene claiming five wickets despite Yash Rathod's unbeaten 44

image Prefer on Google
India A vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test Day 1
India A vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test Day 1
Summary of this article

  • India A were bowled out for just 113 on a green wicket as New Zealand's seamers dominated the opening innings

  • Simon Keene returned impressive figures of 5/24, dismissing Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel as five Indian batters registered ducks

  • Yash Rathod remained unbeaten on 44, while Devdutt Padikkal scored 32 as India's specialist batters struggled against New Zealand's pacers

India A batters struggled against New Zealand’s relatively inexperienced pace attack on a green top at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, folding for just 113 in their first innings. Simon Keene spearheaded the attack with impressive figures of 5/24, dismissing Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel cheaply. Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and KL Rahul (0) fell to Zak Gibson and Fraser Sheat, respectively. Devdutt Padikkal (32 off 77) was the only specialist batter to offer some resistance, while Yash Rathod’s unbeaten 44 at No. 6 helped India cross the 100-run mark. Five Indian batters failed to open their accounts.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul: The experienced opener endured a forgettable outing, departing for an eight-ball duck after edging Fraser Sheat to wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay
KL Rahul: The experienced opener endured a forgettable outing, departing for an eight-ball duck after edging Fraser Sheat to wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan: The left-hander failed to open his account despite facing 13 deliveries, eventually getting bowled by Simon Keene in the innings.
Sai Sudharsan: The left-hander failed to open his account despite facing 13 deliveries, eventually getting bowled by Simon Keene in the innings.
Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel: Leading India A, Jurel failed to rescue his struggling side, managing just one run off 13 deliveries before falling to Keene.
Dhruv Jurel: Leading India A, Jurel failed to rescue his struggling side, managing just one run off 13 deliveries before falling to Keene.
Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal: The left-hander showed some resistance amid India's batting collapse, scoring 32 off 77 deliveries, including five boundaries, before departing.
Devdutt Padikkal: The left-hander showed some resistance amid India's batting collapse, scoring 32 off 77 deliveries, including five boundaries, before departing.
Yash Rathod
Yash Rathod: The Vidarbha batter staged a spirited counterattack, smashing an unbeaten 44 off 49 balls, including three sixes and three fours.
Yash Rathod: The Vidarbha batter staged a spirited counterattack, smashing an unbeaten 44 off 49 balls, including three sixes and three fours.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories