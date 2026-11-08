Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma And Washington Sundar Fifties Put India A 428 Runs Ahead Of New Zealand A

India A declared at 464 for five after resuming on 227 for two in the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A
Dhruv Jurel scored 71, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 81 and Washington Sundar was unbeaten on 50
Prasidh Krishna returned from a left hamstring injury and dismissed Rhys Mariu and Curtis Heaphy
India A took a lead of 428 runs against New Zealand A on Sunday, the second day of the third unofficial Test, after half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar took them to 464 for five.
The hosts declared after 146 overs. Jurel made 71, Tilak was unbeaten on 81 and Washington was unbeaten on 50. New Zealand A were then reduced to 36 for two at stumps after Prasidh Krishna took two wickets.
Prasidh dismissed openers Rhys Mariu and Curtis Heaphy in his return from a left hamstring injury. At the close, Dean Foxcroft was on 10 and Zak Gibson on one, with New Zealand A still 428 runs adrift.
Jurel Leads Recovery
India A resumed on 227 for two. B Sai Sudharsan added 11 to his overnight score before Gibson bowled him for 88.
Jurel, who had been on 12 on Saturday, kept the innings moving with Tilak Varma. He added 31 with Tilak and went on to make 71 off 95 balls, with nine boundaries and two sixes.
He reached his fifty off 75 deliveries before Cameron Paul dismissed him. India A were already in a strong position.
Tilak And Washington
Tilak then batted on. Playing as the back-up because of Rishabh Pant's unavailability, he added 44 with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket.
India A took the new ball at 80.1 overs and went into lunch at 331 for four in 101 overs, with Tilak and Jadeja at the crease. Jadeja made 25 before Gibson claimed his second wicket of the day, with Matthew Boyle taking the catch.
Tilak and Washington then pushed on. Their unbeaten 114-run stand took India A past 400 in 130.5 overs, and they raised their 100-run partnership for the sixth wicket off 197 balls. Tilak hit five fours and two sixes and reached his fifty off 131 deliveries, while Washington struck two boundaries and got to his half-century off 107 balls before the declaration.
Prasidh Strikes Twice
Back after recovering from a left hamstring injury, Prasidh dismissed Mariu and Heaphy as New Zealand A slipped to 36 for two by stumps.
Bumrah and Prasidh are playing in the final India A match as part of their preparation for the Test series. Bumrah returned 0/11, while Prasidh finished with 2/12.
The first two matches of the series ended in draws.